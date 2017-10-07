Southwind Bugz steals the show at $335,000

Southwind Bugz was purchased for $335,000 to rank as the second highest-priced yearling of the event in its third session.

Columbus, OH --- Although each session of every edition of any sale possesses its own unique characteristics, this year’s Lexington Selected Yearling Sale features an attribute which sets it apart from its predecessors: expect the unexpected. Thursday evening’s (Oct. 5) action certainly demonstrated just that as Southwind Bugz was purchased for $335,000 to rank as the second highest-priced yearling of the harness racing event in its third session, which is obviously extremely unusual.

Randy Manges, however, might have provided a bit of foreshadowing for what the sale was capable of providing on Monday evening.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the sale,” the co-sales manager said. “Our third, fourth and fifth sessions have very nice horses so our books have strength right through to the end of the sale.”

Despite his extensive experience and knowledge, even Manges himself was probably a bit surprised at how successful this year’s third installment was as Southwind Bugz was merely an indicator of a very powerful sale. Thursday witnessed 160 yearlings go through the ring for a gross sum of $7,615,000 with an average of $47,594. In last year’s record-breaking event, 145 horses were sold for $6,066,000 with an average of $41,834. Therefore, the sale saw a healthy increase of 13.8 percent from the 2016 numbers.

In addition, the highest-priced yearling from last year’s version on the third day was $175,000 and six horses sold for $100,000 or more. On this Thursday, nine yearlings sold with that price tag or higher.

Identified as Hip No. 368, Southwind Bugz, a son of Muscle Hill-Missymae Bluestone, is now owned by Kenneth Jacobs. Consigned by Preferred Equine Inc. and raised by Southwind Farms, the bay colt entered the arena with a regal air as the bidding ensued around him. The March 26 foal is a full-sibling to Yonkers Trot runner-up and Swedish Breeders Crown winner Southwind Mozart ($300,000-International) and a half-brother to New Jersey Sire Stakes champion Southwind Cocoa (Chocolatier, $277,097).

The colt’s granddam, Missy’s Goalfire, earned $329,939 on the racetrack and also produced Missy’s Doubt Fire (Cantab Hall, $177,924) as well as Me And Cinderella (Cantab Hall, $107,398). This family’s first three generations are also listed in the catalogue with an impressive amount of black type.

While fellow freshman stallions Captaintreacherous, Sweet Lou, Father Patrick and Trixton have been in the spotlight, Sunshine Beach tossed down his own challenge as his son Ridin On Sunshine, Hip No. 416, was selected for $185,000 by Gino Toscani.

Out of the Jereme's Jet mare Takealilridewithme, the colt was consigned by Spring Haven Farm and reared by Rails Edge Farm. Ridin On Sunshine is his dam’s first foal, but she is a half-sister to Riding The Rapids (Red River Hanover, $113,020). The colt’s great-granddam, Motorist (French Chef) produced six winners from seven foals and his fourth dam, Road Runner (Albatross) is responsible for a number of stakes winners as well as stakes producers.

Two trotting yearlings, Lindy Express and One More Rosie, shared the third position as the evening’s most expensive purchases when they each fetched $140,000.

A son of Trixton-Nashville Lindy, Lindy Express, who will now reside in the barn of Åke Svanstedt, is a half-brother to 2017 Old Oaken Bucket victor Shake It Off Lindy (Crazed, $209,872). Catalogued as Hip No. 375, the colt has a pedigree that affords a glimpse of a promising future, as his second and third dams were prolific producers of stakes winners.

One More Rosie, Hip No. 398, was selected by Rene Allard. The daughter of Muscle Mass-Rose De Vie Stena is a full-sister to dual O’Brien Award winner Riveting Rosie ($903,520) and a half-sibling to Howd That Feel (Muscles Yankee, $187,272). The filly’s dam is a 100 percent producer and is a half-sister to Bertorico (Lindy Lane, $237,165), Baron Hall (Victory Dream, $194,818), and Bertolio (Lindy Lane, $204,400-International).

The Lexington Selected Yearling Sale continues until Saturday (Oct. 7) with all sessions opening at 7 p.m.

by Kim French, USTA Internet News Editor