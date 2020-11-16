Southwind Ozzi delivers a decisive score

Day At The Track

Southwind Ozzi proved much too tough for his six rivals in Sunday's featured pace at Harrah's Philadelphia.
CHESTER, Penn. — After his 1:48.4 statement a week ago, Southwind Ozzi ($3.20) delivered a similarly decisive score in Sunday's (Nov. 15) harness racing feature at Harrah's Philadelphia, an $11,600 high-level conditioned pace.

Southwind Ozzi and regular driver Daniel Dubé worked to clear Da Delightful (Tim Tetrick) through a :27.2 first quarter, and after rating a :56.2 half, the 4-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere threw down the gauntlet. By way of back-to-back :26.4 quarters, Southwind Ozzi amassed 6-3/4 lengths of clearance over his rivals and paced strongly to the end of a 1:50 mile with plenty in reserve. Da Delightful held runner-up honors over Mac's Jackpot (Todd McCarthy), who lifted off stalling cover to finish third.

Bill Mackenzie trains 14-time winner Southwind Ozzi for Vincent Ali Jr. and Alma Iafelice. The 2019 Little Brown Jug winner has earned $907,854 thus far in his career.

George Napolitano Jr. led all drivers with three wins on the 12-race program.

Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 18); the first of 14 races is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. EST.
 
 
by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia racing media
