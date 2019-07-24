Southwind Ozzi installed as Adios favorite

WASHINGTON, PA, July 23, 2019 -- Elimination winner Southwind Ozzi has been installed as the 2-1 morning line harness racing favorite and will leave from post 4 in Saturday's $400,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows .

The other elimination winners, Captain Victorious (3-1) and Prince Of Tides (4-1), will start from posts 3 and 1, respectively.

Elimination winners chose their post positions, with their order of selection determined by lot. The connections of Southwind Ozzi chose first, followed by the teams of Captain Victorious and Prince Of Tides. The remaining post positions were determined by random draw.

The 53rd edition of the Adios anchors a blockbuster card that features six Grand Circuit stakes as well as the $50,000 Foiled Again Invitational Pace. Foiled Again, who retired as the richest Standardbred all time with more than $7.6 million in earnings, will lead the post parades for the Adios and the Invitational. The program also includes three total-pool guarantees with a combined value of $37,500.

The Adios Day card begins at 11:25 AM, with the Adios slated as race 15 on the 16-race program.

The field for the Adios, with sires, drivers, trainers and morning line odds:

1. Prince Of Tides - Somebeachsomewhere - Dave Palone - Ross Croghan 4-1

2. Stag Party - Bettor's Delight - Dexter Dunn - Casie Coleman 6-1

3. Captain Victorious - Captaintreacherous - Yannick Gingras - Ron Burke 3-1

4. Southwind Ozzi - Somebeachsomewhere - Brian Sears - Bill MacKenzie 2-1

5. Wild Wild Western - Western Ideal - Mike Wilder - Norm Parker 20-1

6. Escapetothebeach - Somebeachsomewhere - Tim Tetrick - Tony Alagna 10-1

7. Reigning Deo - Rock N Roll Heaven - Andrew McCarthy - Brett Pelling 12-1

8. Branquinho - Somebeachsomewhere - Tyler Buter - Ray Schnittker 12-1

9.Quatrain Blue Chip - Somebeachsomewhere - Dave Palone -Chris Oakes 20-1

By Evan Pattak for the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association