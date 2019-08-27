Day At The Track

Spain's Trebol extends win streak to 52

01:28 AM 27 Aug 2019 NZST
Trebol, Harness racing
Trebol seen here in prior win
Gerard Forni photo
Trebol

Spanish class-master Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) scored his 52nd consecutive victory on Saturday in the Premi Al Caufar at Hipodrom Municipal de Mao.

The winning streak runs from 2017 when Trebol returned from a successful campaign in France.

Caudro Sa Farola owns the champion that was reined this day by Bernardo Bennasar. Race time was 1.21.2kr over the 2280 meter autostart course for a purse of 300€.

Trebol now shows 84 career victories in 146 starts for 687,216€ earned. Caviar d’Occagnes (7m Coktail Jet) and Cubic Go (7m, Let’s Go) trailed the winner. 

Watch the replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYDXrbVgT2g

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Includes Video
