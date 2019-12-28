Day At The Track

Spain's greatest racing horse retires

05:18 AM 28 Dec 2019 NZDT
Trebol, harness racing
Trebol in his Kymi Grand Prix victory 2016

December 24, 2019 - Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) won his last three starts and was retired from harness racing competition after 91 career victories in 155 starts and career earnings of 688,556€.

He began his career at age two in Spain and from ages two to four Trebol won 26 times in his first 33 starts for 110,762€ earned.

Subsequently he moved to France with then trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou and from 2013-16 he earned 543,620€ with six wins, two of which were Groupe I conquests (Kymi Grand Prix twice 2015-16 defeating Timoko, Oasis Bi, and Maven among others).

He returned home to Spain in 2017 and had quite a run with 56 consecutive victories before being defeated in 2019.

His 2017-19 slate was an astounding 59-1-1 in 61 appearances.

Trebol was quite a handsome warrior and was usually strong in the lane against the best international trotteurs in Europe.

His speed badge was 1.11kr set May 27, 2016.

Cuadra Sa Farola campaigned the grande warrior, now deserving of retirement.

Trebol retirement with the fans

He also has offspring racing in Spain.

 

TREBOL 30/03/2007 688.556,00 € - Macho Trotador Español

1' 11'' 00 (27/05/2016)

 

 

HOT BLUES (FR)01/06/1995 159.048,60 € Trotteur Francais

1' 14'' 40 (31/12/2006)

 

 

 

 

 

SALLY CAN WAIT (SE)25/04/1996 31.104,00 € Trotador Extranjero

1' 13'' 70 (19/12/2004)

 

 

 

VARIK D'ILCINO (FR)01/01/1987 113.582,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 17'' 60 (31/12/1987)

 

 

 

QUICHE DE FAVAR (FR)01/01/1982 16.669,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 21'' 80 (31/12/1982)

 

 

 

PRINCE MYSTIC (US)01/01/1986 278.031,00 €

1' 12'' 20 (31/12/1986)

 

 

 

DIANA WINDSWEPT (SE)25/02/1978 13.370,00 € Trotador Extranjero

1' 15'' 40 (31/12/1978)

JAMES PILE (FR)15/04/1975 112.324,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 17'' 80 (31/12/1975)

OMBRE DU CHENE (FR)01/01/1980 7.401,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 21'' 00 (31/12/1980)

 

 

ISSIGEAC MABON (FR)01/01/1950 46.642,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 19'' 00 (31/12/1950)

ILLUSION DE FAVAR (FR)01/01/1974 8.796,00 € Trotteur Francais

1' 23'' 40 (31/12/1974)

 

 

MYSTIC PARK (US)06/04/1979 326.430,00 €

1' 12'' 70 (31/12/1979)

PRINCESS CROWN (US)01/01/1979 15.853,00 €

1' 16'' 30 (31/12/1979)

 

 

SMOKEY WINDSWEPT (US)01/01/1962 75.270,00 €

1' 15'' 80 (31/12/1962)

VACKRA DIANA (SE)01/01/1968 Trotador Extranjero
 

For a full lifetime summary of Trebol racing statistics click on this link.

Kymi Grand Prix victory 2016

Kymi GP video replay click here. 

Past Kymi Grand Prix winners

Thomas H. Hicks

