Spain's greatest racing horse retires

December 24, 2019 - Trebol (12m Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait- Prince Mystic ) won his last three starts and was retired from harness racing competition after 91 career victories in 155 starts and career earnings of 688,556€.

He began his career at age two in Spain and from ages two to four Trebol won 26 times in his first 33 starts for 110,762€ earned.

Subsequently he moved to France with then trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou and from 2013-16 he earned 543,620€ with six wins, two of which were Groupe I conquests (Kymi Grand Prix twice 2015-16 defeating Timoko, Oasis Bi, and Maven among others).

He returned home to Spain in 2017 and had quite a run with 56 consecutive victories before being defeated in 2019.

His 2017-19 slate was an astounding 59-1-1 in 61 appearances.

Trebol was quite a handsome warrior and was usually strong in the lane against the best international trotteurs in Europe.

His speed badge was 1.11kr set May 27, 2016.

Cuadra Sa Farola campaigned the grande warrior, now deserving of retirement.

Trebol retirement with the fans

He also has offspring racing in Spain.

TREBOL 30/03/2007 688.556,00 € - Macho Trotador Español

1' 11'' 00 (27/05/2016)

For a full lifetime summary of Trebol racing statistics click on this link.

Kymi Grand Prix victory 2016

Kymi GP video replay click here.

Past Kymi Grand Prix winners

Thomas H. Hicks