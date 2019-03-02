Day At The Track

Spankem gives Mark Purdon a night to remember

12:26 AM 03 Mar 2019 NZDT
Spankem,harness racing
Spankem winning the Miracle Mile
THE fastest last quarter in the history of harness racing in Australia sealed the richest race ever run at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight when four-year-old gelding Spankem won tonight's $1m Ainsworth Miracle Mile.

Surging home in a 25.4s final quarter as part of a slashing 1:47.7 mile, Spankem gave champion reinsman Mark Purdon his first win - as a reinsman in the race - and his second as a trainer.

And even more satisfying for the All Stars team is that they bagged the quinella in the Group One with New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer (Natalie Rasmussen) finishing second and their other runner, Chase Auckland (Luke McCarthy) fourth, just behind Chariots Of Fire winner Poster Boy (third).

Typical of Australia's biggest harness race, few could tip the way the race would unfold.

Thefixer led from gate two but handed up the lead to Spankem early in the race and from there Purdon never gave anything else a chance.

Spankem scored a one and half-metre win over the stablemate with Poster Boy 7.5m back in third after getting clear when the race was all over.

Tipped by many to make a clean sweep of Australia's greatest race, Tiger Tara scored the first surprise when he was taken back out of the gate and when he made his move going up the back straight the final time just couldn't get into the action.

Tiger Tara eventually dropped off slightly in the straight to finish fifth.

Purdon took particular delight in winning his first Miracle Mile in the sulky:

"This is a massive thrill," he said.

"This race and this meeting is equivalent to our New Zealand Cup meeting - and they don't get any better than this."

Purdon paid tribute to Luke and Belinda McCarthy for letting the All Stars team stay at their Cobbitty base.

"It's been a home away from home and all the horses settled in so well there - it's just been fantastic," he said.


7 9:28pm AINSWORTH MIRACLE MILE (GROUP 1 - GRAND CIRCUIT EVENT) 1609M
$1,000,000 RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments
1 SPANKEM NZ
    Fr6 7 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Mark Purdon   $ 4.40   PRS GS L
  BAY GELDING 4 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of CRUSHEM (NZ) (HOLMES HANOVER USA)
Owner(s): G J Kennard, P I Kennard, Breckon Racing Syndicate, J A Gibbs, A Gibbs, G A Woodham, K J Woodham
Breeder(s): R K Wah, G Wah
2 THEFIXER NZ
    Fr2 2 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Natalie Rasmussen 1.70 $ 3.20 fav  PRS GS
3 POSTER BOY
    Fr1 1 Emma Stewart Chris Alford 9.20 $ 4.80   PRS
4 CHASE AUCKLAND NZ
    Fr3 3 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Luke McCarthy 19.80 $ 11.00   PRS
5 TIGER TARA NZ
    Fr7 8 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy 21.10 $ 4.20   PRS RAS
6 MY ALPHA ROCK NZ
    Fr5 6 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lauren Tritton 22.40 $ 81.00   PRS GS
7 YAYAS HOT SPOT NZ
    Fr4 4 S P Tritton, L R Tritton Lachie Manzelmann 26.40 $ 151.00   PRS
r MY FIELD MARSHAL NZ
    Fr8 9 Tim Butt Anthony Butt   $ 14.00   PRS RAS TIRE R VXAR CR SDVC SD/ECG SD14D SD1T
Scratchings
 
OUR UNCLE SAM 5
CRUZ BROMAC NZ 10
Track Rating: GOOD   Gross Time: 1:47:7 Mile Rate: 1:47:7
First Quarter: 26.9 Second Quarter: 28.2 Third Quarter: 27.2 Fourth Quarter: 25.4
Margins: 1.7m x 7.5m
 
