Spankem heading home says Mark Purdon

Spankem has run out of time to qualify for the Chariots of Fire and returns to New Zealand to prepare for the Taylor Mile and Messenger Championship.

“Spankem has a foot abscess and treatment is not having a quick enough effect to allow him to race in the Chariots qualifier on Saturday night. So we have decided to cut his campaign short here and set him for those features in Auckland instead.

The rest of the team has travelled from Sydney well. It is very hot here still. But the horses all seem to have settled in ok.

The only concern at this stage is Thefixer who underwent a blood test yesterday.

“I haven’t got the results back yet but we hope it is nothing serious. It is probably the effects of a hard race “

Mark felt that while Cruz Bromac and Thefixer seemed really ready for the Hunter Cup the run of the race held surprises.

“They seemed to take a long time to get up on the pace, longer than we expecxted and Thefixer was out in the open a long time. I know they went a record but they are good enough to match up to getting on the pace easily enough so we will have to see,”

Both horses will run in the Miracle Mile Qualifier on February 23, the Cordova and Allied Sprints over one mile so have time to recuperate.

Mark expects CHASE AUCKLAND to strip a much fitter horse in the Paleface Adios this week.

“It was an ideal leadup. Luke looked after him really well making sure he ran for the public money but avoiding giving him too tough a race so he should be good to go this week. He certainly seems well enough”

ALL U NEED IS FAITH is not in quite such a top position having missed his first lead up race two weeks ago.

“You have to be tight and hard running at this level the way they run the races here and he was just missing that edge last week. He will need to pick it up quickly as far as the Chariots is concerned because it is his last chance”

"Natalie will be heading home Sunday to prepare the team for the Addington meeting while I stay with the Sydney team”