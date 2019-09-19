Sparkling trial points to James Butt

A sparkling trial at Byford on Sunday morning is a strong pointer to a win by James Butt in the 2130m Specialised Equipment Funding Solutions Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

“He’s a nice horse who is tough and tries hard, but his greatest strength is his high speed,” said eight-time West Australian premier trainer Ross Olivieri, fresh from preparing four winners last Friday night.

James Butt, who was handled in the 2150m trial by his regular reinsman Chris Voak, has drawn awkwardly at barrier five in the field of nine at his first appearance after an absence of 54 days. But he has the natural speed to overcome this disadvantage.

In a three-horse trial at Byford, James Butt burst to the front after 500m and then dashed over the final three quarters in 30sec., 29.3sec. and 27.2sec. to win from open-class performer Waylade at a 1.58.2 rate.

“He’s in with a chance and will go good on Friday night,” said Olivieri. “Hy Leexciting and Major Pocket have drawn to his inside and they are in good form and should prove hard to beat.”

James Butt, a five-year-old by American stallion Big Jim , won at three of his 20 starts in New Zealand and has impressed in Western Australia with four wins and two placings from ten starts.

Hy Leexciting, an eight-year-old to be driven by Emily Suvaljko for Banjup owner-trainer Ian Barker, is racing keenly and was a convincing winner three starts ago after racing without cover. He is favourably drawn at barrier two.

The Ray Williams-trained Major Pocket also will have many admirers from barrier No. 3. With five seconds and one third from his past eight starts, he is overdue for a change of fortune.

Also in contention is the polemarker, the Craig Hynam-trained Presidentmach, who will be driven for the first time by Shannon Suvaljko. He is a noted frontrunner, with eight of his 12 wins in South Australia coming after setting the pace. The most recent of his four wins in this State was when he started from the No. 2 barrier and set the pace before scoring from Quincey Brogden at Gloucester Park last April.

Olivieri said that he was also looking forward for strong showings from The Last Parisian in race one, the Mondo Doro Smallgoods Pace, and Ardens Concord in race eight, the Worldwide Printing Pace.

The Last Parisian, to be driven by Chris Lewis from out wide at barrier eight, will return to mobile racing after contesting stands at his past five starts. This will be his first appearance since he galloped at the start and finished at the rear behind Seven Demerits over 2560m at Northam on August 3.

The Last Parisian came from fifth in the middle stages to finish second to talented four-year-old Ana Afreet in a 2150m trial at Byford on Sunday morning. “It was a very good trial and he has gone forward since then,” said Olivieri. “Ardens Concord is also an each-way chance.”

Ardens Concord will be driven by Chris Voak from the prized No. 1 barrier and he is capable of improving considerably from unplaced efforts at his past six starts since he set the pace from barrier two and won from Waimac Attack at a 1.57.5 rate over 2130m in March this year.