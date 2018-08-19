Gold Cup & Saucer card moved to Sunday

Charlottetown, PE - Red Shores Racetrack & Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park will move the Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer race program to Sunday night at 6pm. It's now part of our double-header with the afternoon scheduled at 12pm.

The decision was made after a severe weather pattern moved into Prince Edward Island on Saturday morning leaving no option but to move the greatest show in harness racing to Sunday evening.

With this announcement, all guests can enter the grounds with no gate fees, and the Red Shores main parking lot will be available.

For more information go to www.redshores.ca