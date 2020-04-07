Special Joe O'Brien audio rewind

Larry Resnitzky and Nicole MacLeod MacPherson of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, have established the website worldharnessracing.com to help draw attention to the many positives of the great harness racing industry worldwide.

We’ve now completed a test run of 52 podcasts and are ready to embark on a new phase, with more participation worldwide.

On April 7, 2020 we will release a special radio talk show with the legendary Joe O’Brien on worldharnessracing.com.

The show aired in 1983, one year before Joe’s passing.

It will be available with an interactive component that will see one person chosen at random on May 4 to receive a new copy of the now out-of-print book

THE HORSEMAN FROM ALBERTON

The Story of Harness Racing Driver Joe O’Brien by Marie Hill.

