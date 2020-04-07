Day At The Track

Special Joe O'Brien audio rewind

10:59 PM 06 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Joe O'Brien
Joe O'Brien

Larry Resnitzky and Nicole MacLeod MacPherson of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, have established the website worldharnessracing.com to help draw attention to the many positives of the great harness racing industry worldwide.

We’ve now completed a test run of 52 podcasts and are ready to embark on a new phase, with more participation worldwide.

On April 7, 2020 we will release a special radio talk show with the legendary Joe O’Brien on worldharnessracing.com.

The show aired in 1983, one year before Joe’s passing.

It will be available with an interactive component that will see one person chosen at random on May 4 to receive a new copy of the now out-of-print book 

THE HORSEMAN FROM ALBERTON

The Story of Harness Racing Driver Joe O’Brien by Marie Hill.

Contact:  larry@retromedia.ca

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Racing reflections with Mike Wilder
07-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen
06-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Experienced general help wanted
05-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Racetracks and Horsemen Associations
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
SOA to waive insurance payments
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Important SBA programs for consideration
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Foiled Again's 2013 Breeders Crown victory
04-Apr-2020 01:04 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News