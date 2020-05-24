Special Roosevelt Raceway zoom broadcast

Tonight Saturday May 23, 2020 at 7:00PM (EST) - Winners Circle Racing (Charlie Longo & Matt Zuccarello) along with Freddie Hudson, of The Harness Racing Alumni Show will Remember Roosevelt Raceway on Trot Talk Saturday at 7pm.

Come join us for a trip down memory lane to hear former drivers and trainers tell the tales that made this iconic track memorable.

Guests include Jimmy Marohn, Sr., Billy Popfinger (Showbiz), John Kopas, Mike Forte, Billy Haughton , CeCe Levy, Joe Ricco, John Patterson Jr., Bobby Heil, Robbie Siegelmn, Dennis Laterza, Don Sider, Bobby Vitrano, Jon Paton, Jocelyn Tremblay, Alan Alkes and many others.

It's a Roosevelt Raceway Reunion on Zoom

Contact winnerscircleracingllc@gmail. com for the zoom meeting link