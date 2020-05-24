Day At The Track

Special Roosevelt Raceway zoom broadcast

02:40 AM 24 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Roosevelt Raceway reunion night poster Eddie Lohmeyer dsc_0395a.jpg Roosevelt Raceway Reception 10325415_10202928887361473_3360571717690298995_n.jpg
Roosevelt Raceway reunion night poster
Eddie Lohmeyer
Roosevelt Raceway Reception
Previous
1 - 3 of 6
Next
Tonight Saturday May 23, 2020 at 7:00PM (EST) - Winners Circle Racing (Charlie Longo & Matt Zuccarello) along with Freddie Hudson, of The Harness Racing Alumni Show will Remember Roosevelt Raceway on Trot Talk Saturday at 7pm.
 
Come join us for a trip down memory lane to hear former drivers and trainers tell the tales that made this iconic track memorable.
 
Guests include Jimmy Marohn, Sr., Billy Popfinger (Showbiz), John Kopas, Mike Forte, Billy Haughton , CeCe Levy, Joe Ricco, John Patterson Jr., Bobby Heil, Robbie Siegelmn, Dennis Laterza, Don Sider, Bobby Vitrano, Jon Paton, Jocelyn Tremblay, Alan Alkes and many others.
 
It's a Roosevelt Raceway Reunion on Zoom
 
Contact winnerscircleracingllc@gmail.com for the zoom meeting link
 
 

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Opening day at What Cheer
24-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
Explosive opening night at Scioto Downs
24-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Opening night card set at Northfield Park
24-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Special Roosevelt Raceway zoom broadcast
24-May-2020 02:05 AM NZST
Applications available for Finkelson Scholarships
23-May-2020 06:05 AM NZST
New York Sire Stakes shares update
23-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Facebook Live to celebrate return of racing
23-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News