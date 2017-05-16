Day At The Track

Special T Rocks enjoys happy homecoming

02:24 PM 16 May 2017 NZST
HARRINGTON, Del. - Special T Rocks ($7, Ross Wolfenden) returned home a winner Monday in the $17,500 Open pace with a 1:52 harness racing victory.

McKenry marched to the early lead at odds of 9/2, setting fractions of 27.3 and 56.1 before Wick N applied serious pressure to three-quarters in 1:24, while Special T Rocks gathered three-wide momentum. McKenry led the field of seven at the top of the stretch but was reeled in by Special T Rocks in deep stretch for the win. Wakizashi Hanover, the race favorite, was a belated second and McKenry held third.

Owned by William Sartin and Mark Salerno, it was the fourth win of the year for Special T Rocks, a 9-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding whose previous 2017 wins came at the Meadowlands, where he spent the previous few months. Trained by Joe Hundertpfund Jr., Special T Rocks padded his lifetime earnings to nearly $625,000. It was one of three wins on the program for Wolfenden, who also won with Hey Dali ($8) and Gimmethreestepsmr ($4).

Tony Morgan, won the first three races on the program, including both halves of the daily double. In the first race, Ron Davis' Mister Virgin ($3, Morgan) was a dominant nine-length winner in 1:52 for trainer Brooks Gray. The $10,000-claimer set all the fractions from the rail in achieving his 20th career win and tied a personal season's best. Meanwhile, Joan Dalphon and Elanor Laws' Don't Ya Know ($3.40, Morgan) had no trouble in prevailing for the fourth time this season for trainer Jason Skinner to complete the daily double sequence, with a 1:53.3 triumph. Morgan had the race favorite, Rangers Sureshot, in the fourth race but finished third as Classiesistar N ($10.60, Montrell Teague) prevailed in 1:52.4 in a sub-featured $11,000 pace.

Matthew Sparacino

