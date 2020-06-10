Special video of 'The Reklaws' - Racing Night Live

TORONTO, ON - June 9, 2020 - Harness racing fans who tune into the debut of Racing Night Live this Thursday on TSN will catch a brand new, special video performance of The Reklaws new hit single "Where I'm From".

The new video, which was recently recorded by The Reklaws at Woodbine Racetrack and a local breeding farm, will help raise money for the racehorse aftercare programs LongRun Thoroughbred Retirement Society and Ontario Standardbred Adoption Society.

Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, the brother-sister country duo grew up in a community that included many neighbours who made a living in horse racing. Jenna and Stuart Walker's (The Reklaws) strong sense of togetherness and family is reflected in "Where I'm From" which they co-wrote along with Travis Wood, Gavin Slate and Todd Clark. The original music video for the hit single documents the Walker family's journey with the duo on their rise to success; from performing at the pig races on their family farm to performing on stage to a crowd of thousands across the country. When they realized they wouldn't be able to shoot a standard music video due to COVID-19, Jenna and Stuart went back to their roots; spending hours combing through old family photos and home movies. You can watch the nostalgic video here; HERE.

"Rural Ontario means a lot to both of us and we appreciate that so many of the people who live in those areas are hardworking families, including many who make a living in the horse racing industry," said Stu from The Reklaws. Jenna went on to say, "We hope this video brings them a little joy and lifts their spirits after enduring a couple of difficult months without racing. It was also so much fun and therapeutic for us to shoot this video while spending a morning with some beautiful horses."

As the COVID-19 pandemic halted many businesses including the horse racing industry which employs tens of thousands of people throughout Ontario, the care for horses has remained very important to Woodbine Entertainment and horsepeople across the province.

"So many hardworking Ontarians have been impacted by the pandemic which makes it difficult on horses and other livestock as well," said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. "With horse racing having recently resumed in Ontario, we thought it would be fun to partner with The Reklaws to bring much needed awareness to and raise funds for the aftercare of racehorses."

To kickoff the fundraising, Lawson is personally donating $2,500 to each of the aftercare organizations.

Woodbine Entertainment recently announced a partnership with TSN that includes a weekly dual breed broadcast on Thursday nights throughout the summer.

Woodbine Entertainment is the largest horse racing operator in Canada offering world-class horse racing at both Woodbine (Toronto) and Woodbine Mohawk Park (Milton) racetracks. Woodbine Entertainment also operates off-track wagering through its Champions teletheatre network, which includes WEGZ Stadium Bar in Vaughan and Greenwood in the Beach area of Toronto. Remote wagering is also available to customers through HPIbet (formerly HorsePlayer Interactive), the company's telephone, internet and mobile account wagering service.

