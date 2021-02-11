Special video on Ken Wood of Lifetime Wells

The following video was produced by Lifetime Wells International, which is the non-profit charity created by prominent harness racing owner Ken Wood.

Wood, of Denton, Md., who for more than a decade has been drilling wells for the poor West African nation of Ghana and since expanded to Tanzania, is featured in this special video that covers what Ken Wood has done for tens of thousands of African people.

With his son Ben, Ken Wood operates Lifetime Wells Drilling Company, a highly respected well-drilling company, located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, not far from Delaware. Over the years, Ken and Ben have now drilled more than 2,500 wells in Africa. The costs to ship over machinery, manpower, teaching local people to take care of the wells and more, have all been paid for by Ken's business and personal income. Much of the money donated by Ken has come from his top trotter, J L Cruise, who has earned more than $1.5 million racing and every dime that Ken Wood has earned with the horse goes to the well drilling projects in Africa. While the video is long, 17 minutes, it is well worth the time to view and learn what Ken and his son Ben have done to help those in need in Africa. Ken and Ben have made countless trips to Ghana and Tanzania to work on the projects. After viewing this video, those that wish to make a donation to Lifetime Wells International can do so by clicking here.