Day At The Track

Special video out for Ben Hur Cup

07:16 AM 15 Jun 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Trois-Rivieres, QC - It's only eleven days until the inaugural Ben Hur Cup driver tournament takes place at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, June 24, where the Champion Sylvain Filion will face-off against the Challenger, Louis-Philippe Roy.

These two outstanding harness racing drivers will compete in eight races where the two drivers will take turns selecting the horses they want to drive in each of the races and by post positions so that each driver starts from post one through eight in the competition.

The marketing staff at the Hippodrome 3R has come up with a special video commemorating the debut of the Ben Hur Cup with highlights of both Filion's and Roy's careers in harness racing. It's less than three minutes long and well worth viewing.

To view the video click https://youtu.be/v4LachSZyTo.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

2018 Hambletonian Future Wager starts June 22
15-Jun-2018 05:06 AM NZST
Fans' Top 10 Poll voting begins Monday
15-Jun-2018 04:06 AM NZST
Stay Hungry on top in Road to Big M Pace
15-Jun-2018 04:06 AM NZST
An unsung hero of Roosevelt Raceway
14-Jun-2018 21:06 PM NZST
Road to Big M Pace takes Toronto tour
14-Jun-2018 21:06 PM NZST
Can Born Of Fire make it three straight wins
14-Jun-2018 21:06 PM NZST
Zephyr Kronos on Hambo Path Friday
14-Jun-2018 21:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News