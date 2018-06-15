Special video out for Ben Hur Cup

Trois-Rivieres, QC - It's only eleven days until the inaugural Ben Hur Cup driver tournament takes place at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday, June 24, where the Champion Sylvain Filion will face-off against the Challenger, Louis-Philippe Roy.

These two outstanding harness racing drivers will compete in eight races where the two drivers will take turns selecting the horses they want to drive in each of the races and by post positions so that each driver starts from post one through eight in the competition.

The marketing staff at the Hippodrome 3R has come up with a special video commemorating the debut of the Ben Hur Cup with highlights of both Filion's and Roy's careers in harness racing. It's less than three minutes long and well worth viewing.

To view the video click https://youtu.be/v4LachSZyTo.

For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.