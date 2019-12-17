Spectacular breeders support for Volstead

Haras des Trotteurs Principal Pat Driscoll is delighted with Australasian Harness Racing Breeders response to the stud’s shuttled international stallion Volstead and is particularly proud to be also exporting his frozen semen from Australia to Europe, which is a first for a trotting stallion Down Under .

Volstead ‘s semen has been frozen at Haras des Trotteurs, quarantine stud facilities at Ballarat for export to Europe to meet demand there, before the stallion returns to the US in late January. And the stallion’s excellent fertility has contributed to outstanding freezing results.

Hopefully other studs can follow this practise said Driscoll, which has now overcome one of the biggest obstacles to shuttling top class trotting stallions Down Under.

“Due to our relatively smaller books (for trotting stallions) we can fit in freezing of the stallion semen during the season, thus enabling the stallion to be available for the lucrative European market and therefore allowing the US to concentrate on the stallion’s market on their return to North America.

“It also turns the New Zealand/Australia quarantine requirements from a negative into a positive.”

Driscoll also acknowledged the excellent work of Dr Sarah Gray in this area and also paid tribute to the fine work currently being undertaken by the many top Specialist Equine vets and technicians in Australasia. Driscoll also paid tribute to the tireless work done by Geoff and Lorraine Barnes for the facilitation of the semen transport between the two countries, often under very difficult and trying circumstances.

Volstead, the Group One winning son of Cantab Hall has proven very popular with breeders, especially those looking for the same sireline as Father Patrick in a chilled option.

Breeders include Duncan McPherson of Aldebaran Park who has sent Sundonna (the dam of Maori Time) among a quartet of richly bred mares, while renowned French breeder Jean Dubois, has sent his Group winning mare My Tribeca to Volstead’s court.

Habibti

Habibti - Seen here winning the $80,000 Group One NZ Trotting Derby (against the boys)

In New Zealand, Dave and Catherine Butt’s five time Group One winner Habibti, was recently served by Volstead while the breeder of the new Interdominion Champion Winterfell, Trevor Casey has sent a handful of mares to the stallion including four time Group One winner Arya and last season’s Breeders Crown winner Show Gait while the half-sister to Stent and Arya, Rae Galleon and her daughter nine win mare Daenerys Stormborn were also bred, the latter in Australia.

Also in Australia, the former Casey bred Needle, the half-sister to Inderdominion champion Winterfell was also served by Volstead as was the dam of Great Southern Star winner Sparkling Success, Diamond Insitu.

Volstead and Stefan Melander

Other top Australian producers served by Volstead include Karaka Tooth, the dam of star trotter Red Hot Tooth, as was the dam of multiple Group 1 winner Fabrication, Figment and Group 1 winner Aldebaran Eve’s dam Aldebaran Dream, Group 1 winner Right Interest (dam of 4 winners incl Group 1 winner Aimforthemoon), multiple Group winner Maorisfavouritesun’s dam Maori Daunou, 15 win Group placed mare Prettylilangeleyes, Group 3 winner Natural, Group 1 placed Four Lillies, Group 1 placed, 13 win mare Suelaurian and 8-win mare Brochel Bow were also served in Australia.

Driscoll’s Yabby Dam Farms sent Group 2 Matriarch and La Coocaracha winner Arboe, Group winner Ima Bourbon Girl, Group placed Ballyronan and royally bred French mare Dream Island among the mares served by Volstead.

Back in New Zealand Volstead has served Group 3 winner Princess Mackendon, I Got Rhythm a 7 win daughter of Allegro Agitato and Blue Jacket, the dam of Foot Tapper and Glenferrie Sunbird.

Princess Mackendon seen here winning at Auckland

Greg and Nina Hope had The Earth Moved a 6 win mare from the family of Monbet served by Volstead, while Colin Hair sent Lara Lass a Sundon, full sister to dam of Sundees Son, and Gemstone, the dam of rising star Woodstone.

Driscoll says that Volstead should serve more than 100 mares between the two countries, and with their quality should get a very good start to his career.

Harnesslink Media