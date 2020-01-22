Speed explosion on a night like this

All you needed was for Kylie Minogue to be in attendance at harness racing's Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday 18 January to complete the picture.

Oh, what a night!

The race and sectional times recorded at Menangle simply beggared belief. If ever there was a more resounding endorsement of the Australasian standardbred and Tabcorp Park, Menangle as the premier Southern Hemisphere harness racing facility, Saturday night provided that!

The results on the night were a ringing endorsement of the professionalism of trackside staff in preparing a blindingly fast service. The prevailing weather conditions were also superb.

Race 1 was won by the Craig Cross trained “Pocket Of Terror NZ”, a gelded son of Western Terror in a time of 1.50.5. Watch this race here.

Craig followed up in Race 2 with “Little Rascal NZ”, a gelded son of Panspacificflight , winning in a time of 1.50.3. To watch this race click here.

Not to be outdone by those achievements, Craig followed up with “Bettor Enforce NZ”, a Bettors Delight mare, winning Race 3 in the spectacular time of 1.48.9!

To watch this race click here.

The regular scheduling of guaranteed mare races by Club Menangle and HRNSW have shown their worth time and time again, but Saturday night was actual vindication.

A closer evaluation of the race won by Bettor Enforce NZ provides an incredible read. The race times for the first six placegetters in the race were all under 1.50! This almost unbelievable result reads:

1.48.90 Bettor Enforce NZ

1.49.08 Art Series

1.49.09 Hows The Memory

1.49.45 Island Banner

1.49.55 Fame Assured

1.49.77 Redbank Addi

The seventh placed horse “Tralee Bromac NZ” was timed in 1.50.11, and the seventh placed horse “Power Surge NZ” was timed at 1.50.60.

The fun did not end there as the Craig Cross trained “Wrangler NZ” a gelded son of Bettor Delight , won race 7 in a time of 1.48.8. To watch this race click here.

Three other races on the program were won in 1.51 for the mile.

The results on Saturday provide a great lead-in to the forthcoming yearling sales on both sides of the ditch. Saturday night was proof positive of the capacity and capability of the Australasian standardbred.

The results also point to the forthcoming Sky Carnival of Miracles at Tabcorp Park Menangle being one of the most exciting harness racing events in 2020. Bring it on!

Congratulations to the trackside staff at Tabcorp Park, Menangle for providing a superb racing surface.

On a night like this……..

Alex Smith

Club Menangle