Speed records rewritten at PA Fair

YORK PA - The 2019 Pennsylvania fair circuit's speed records on both the trot and the pace were rewritten during two days of harness racing at the York fairgrounds on Tuesday (two-year-olds) and Wednesday (three-year-olds).

The 2:02.4 seasonal trotting mark was first set by a two-year-old, and then tied by a three-year-old. Tuesday, the Father Patrick - Yankee Etta gelding Penance, despite being parked past the half in getting the lead, went on to his third straight victory in his "A" trotting class, winning for driver Kyle Bolon, trainer Bob Rougeaux III, and the Brocious Racing Stable Inc.

The next day, the Andover Hall gelding Andovers Asset matched the 2:02.4 clocking in a hard-fought triumph over Grover Hanover. Andovers Asset won his 2019 fair debut for the ownership team of trainer Linda and driver Tony Schadel.

It was Tony's brother Todd who would guide the pacer who put up the fastest mile of the year to date at the Keystone twicearounds: the Western Terror sophomore gelding Way To Close, who despite his name made every pole a winning one in 1:57.4. A winner earlier this season at Pocono in 1:52.4, Way To Close is now perfect after two fair starts for trainer/driver Schadel, also co-owner with wife Christine. The stable's Find One More was second in the single-division "A" stake.



Way To Close --Seth Dowling photo

Todd Schadel would also ring up the only other sub-2:00 mile of the young fair season when Motive Hanover won in 1:59.4 in a "B" division, maximizing the stable's earning potential. The Well Said gelding is owned by trainer/driver Todd along with his son Cody.

The other big news coming out of York was that the three-year-old pacing filly Crew Sock Hanover was finally beaten at a Pennsylvania fair after winning twelve straight starts at two and three. Drawing an outside post in a bulky field of seven, Crew Sock Hanover was stuck outside the entire mile, battled the middle half and beyond, only to tire late as Dancin With Rose, a 1:54.3 Pocono winner two races back, took the lead for driver Tony Schadel, refused to let "Crew Sock" get by despite hot fractions, and went on to win in 2:00.3. Trainer Justin Lebo conditions the victorious daughter of A Rocknroll Dance with Jamie Kiehl.

Team Johnston, driver Shawn and trainer/father Gary, showed their strength on the freshman side, with Gary training three winners, all of them driven by Shawn, who also won with a catch-drive. But Todd Schadel, after winning once with a baby on Tuesday, posted a training/driving quadruple on sophomore day Wednesday, and wound up with both meet titles.

The Pennsylvania fair circuit moves on to the Lycoming County Fair in northcentral Pennsylvania, not far from the home of the Little League World Series, Williamsport, for two-year-old racing on Wednesday and three-year-old racing on Thursday, both days carrying a 4:30 post time.

Pennsylvania Fair Harness Horsemen Association, Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association, and Meadows Standardbred Owners Association partnership