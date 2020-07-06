Speedy pacing pair off to the US

Exceptionally talented pacer Pat Stanley, who claimed this year’s South Australian Pacing Cup in brilliant fashion, is off to the US.

The five-year-old gelding, sired by Western Ideal , out of Jaz Tanner (Artiscape), will join the in-form barn of ex-Aussies Shane and Lauren Tritton, at Pine Bush, 130 kms from New York City.

Accompanying Pat Stanley will be brown gelding War Dan ( Bettors Delight -Kalypso (Safely Kept), formerly prepared at Lara by Amanda Grieve.

“We’re pretty excited - Pat Stanley is a terrific horse with so much ability. The other one, War Dan, is extremely honest. They will both be suited to the racing over here—we’ve got no doubts that they’ll fit in the classes nicely,” Tritton said.

“We’ve known Danny (Zavitsanos) and Warren (Viney), who own War Dan, for a long time, but this’ll be the first horse they have raced in the States,” he said.

“This will take us up to 17 or 18 horses in work. The two latest ones coming over are quality and as long as we keep the ball rolling, all is good.”

Team Tritton continues to tick along with regular winners. Early last week they broke new ground when USA-bred trotter La Dolfina was successful at Yonkers, driven by regular reinsman Jordan Stratton.

“We trained a few trotters over the years when back in New South Wales but this was something a bit different. We really didn’t expect to pick up one that was bred and owned in the US,” Shane said.

“He’s owned by the three Betts brothers. Scott Betts, the trainer, is based and races The Meadows, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and they thought La Dolfina would be suited to Yonkers.

“They actually sent another three down to us as well. They’re hoping they may be better placed down our way.”

The husband and wife team travelled to The Downs, Pocono, yesterday to compete at that venue for the very first time.

“It was a special day for the country being Independence Day. They are so patriotic over here—they are proud to be Americans with flags outside their homes and buildings. All those things are a new experience for us and we’re just loving it.”

The Tritton’s took three runners to the Pocono meeting and got the money with Letspendanitetogetha (1.50-4). It was the pacer’s second victory since making the US his home. Jordan Stratton again took the lines.

Elsewhere in the US, former Kevin Pizzuto-trained speedster Majordan ( Art Major -Benelise (Vintner) won his first North American start in 1.49-3 over the Scioto Downs 5/8ths mile track at Columbus, Ohio.

Part-owner Gordon Banks posted that the pacer, who this year won the $100,000 Newcastle G1 Mile when handled by Todd McCarthy, was in front before the quarter in a zippy 26.2.

“He then cut the half in 54.4, pulling away to win by two and a half widening lengths,” Banks added.

“Thanks to Virgil Morgan Jnr for a great training job and to Brett Miller for a nice wire-to-wire drive. Also congratulations to our new co-owners in Ned Hodkinson and Milton Leeman.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura