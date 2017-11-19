Spencer found guilty and disqualified

A person shall not abuse… anyone employed, engaged or participating in the harness racing industry or otherwise having a connection with it

ON Wednesday 15 November 2017, Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards conducted an inquiry in relation to complaints reported to HRNSW Stewards at the Newcastle meeting on Saturday 5 August 2017.

Licensed trainer Mr Robin Hosking (Snr), licensed stablehands Mrs Christine Hosking and Mr Rex Spencer attended and presented evidence to the inquiry.

Additional evidence was also presented by the following persons:

Ms Laura Spencer (licensed trainer/driver)

Mr Peter Allen (licensed trainer)

Mrs Pamela James (licensed stablehand)

Mrs Sandra Smith

After considering the evidence HRNSW Stewards issued two (2) charges against Mr Rex Spencer pursuant to the Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 231(1)(d):

AHRR 231(1)(d) A person shall not (d) abuse… anyone employed, engaged or participating in the harness racing industry or otherwise having a connection with it

The details of the charges related to Mr Spencer abusing Mr Hosking (Snr) and Mrs Hosking at the Newcastle Harness Racing Club on Saturday 5 August 2017.

Mr Spencer was found guilty of both offences and was disqualified for a period of three months to commence immediately.

In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following:

The nature of these offences;

Mr Spencer’s not guilty plea;

Previous offences of this nature;

Mr Spencer’s licence history and other personal subjective facts.

Mr Spencer has appealed these decisions.

MICHAEL PRENTICE | INTEGRITY MANAGER

(02) 9722 6600 • mprentice@hrnsw.com.au

GRANT ADAMS | CHAIRMAN OF STEWARDS

(02) 9722 6600 • gadams@hrnsw.com.au