Day At The Track

11,000 watch Spike win at St Moritz

06:59 AM 20 Feb 2018 NZDT
St Moritz The White Turf racing and festivities began in 1907
The Sunday program at St Moritz included two trotting events
White Turf Photo
The White Turf racing and festivities began in 1907. The 2019 dates are February 3, 10 and 17.

February 18, 2018 - The 1/5 favorite Spike won Sunday’s harness racing Grand Prix BMW Suisse at St. Moritz, Switzerland, as part of the White Turf program that spanned three weekends from February 4, 11 and 18. 

The programs includes a variety of trot and gallop events on the snow before a huge crowd that numbered 11,000 yesterday.

Spike (12g Jag de Bellouet-Julie Jacqueline) scored timed in 1.27.4kr for driver Mme. Fanny Homderger and owner/trainer Nathaie Gowin.

He won this event last year driven by his owner/trainer.

Spike now has 14 wins in 81 outings for €281,727 earned.

16/1  Rubis du Gilet (13g Hulk des Chapms-Idee du Gilet) was second for Armin Koller and third went to 14/1 Terry Gahn (11g Karikalo-Katia Chere) with owner/trainer/driver Mme. Caroline Huguelet up.

White Turf racing movies 04/02/2018

White Turf racing movies 11/02/2018

White Turf racing movies 18/02/2018

Thomas H. Hicks

