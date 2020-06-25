Sports Authority in command at H3R opening

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Quebec Jockey Club saw sunny skies and perfect temperature for the opening day of the 2020 harness racing season at the Hippodrome 3R Wednesday afternoon.

There were eight races held without any spectators allowed at the track. Horse people in the race paddock followed all safety protocols as mandated by the Quebec Racing Commission.

The seventh race Preferred Pace was the spotlight of the racing card and the overwhelming 2/5 favorite, Sports Authority, did not let his fan down.

Driven by Tyler Jones for trainer Cassandra Lecourt, Sports Authority scooted to the early lead with Lookin Ata Winner (Martin Morel) sitting the pocket trip. Bali (Stephane Brosseau) was caught first-over early and had to back off the pace after the opening quarter went in :27.2.

Past the half mile in :57.1, Jones was still in control of the race with Sports Authority as G A Speed Sammy and driver Pascal Berube came first-over to challenge and they raced head and head to the three-quarters in 1:25.4.

Once on the final turn, Sports Authority put away G A Speed Sammy and tore away from the field, winning in a romp by six and one-half lengths in 1:54.4. G A Speed Sammy held for second with Appleby Hanover (Richard Simard) third.

It was the first win in three starts for Sports Authority. The seven-year-old gelded by Sportswriter is owned by the trainer, Cassandra Lecourt of Mirable. He paid $2.90 to win.

Track Notes: Both Pascal Berube and Jonathan Lachance had driving doubles on the day. The very first race showed that the H3R oval is in great condition as the pacer Mickeymaksomespeed and driver Dany Mainguy wired the field in 1:57.1. It was the first pari-mutuel start for the three-year-old colt by Mickey Hanover that was bred and is owned by Michel Allard of Saint Espirt. Live racing resumes at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday. First race post time is 1:00 pm. For more information, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.