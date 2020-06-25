Day At The Track

Sports Authority in command at H3R opening

10:54 AM 25 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing Sports Authority, harness racing
Drivers, trainers, caretakers and paddock employees all wearing masks as they worked at H3R
Thephotodesk.ca photo
Sports Authority and driver Tyler Jones winning opening day feature at H3R in 1.54.4
Thephotodesk.ca photo

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Quebec Jockey Club saw sunny skies and perfect temperature for the opening day of the 2020 harness racing season at the Hippodrome 3R Wednesday afternoon.

There were eight races held without any spectators allowed at the track. Horse people in the race paddock followed all safety protocols as mandated by the Quebec Racing Commission.

The seventh race Preferred Pace was the spotlight of the racing card and the overwhelming 2/5 favorite, Sports Authority, did not let his fan down.

Driven by Tyler Jones for trainer Cassandra Lecourt, Sports Authority scooted to the early lead with Lookin Ata Winner (Martin Morel) sitting the pocket trip. Bali (Stephane Brosseau) was caught first-over early and had to back off the pace after the opening quarter went in :27.2.

Past the half mile in :57.1, Jones was still in control of the race with Sports Authority as G A Speed Sammy and driver Pascal Berube came first-over to challenge and they raced head and head to the three-quarters in 1:25.4.

Once on the final turn, Sports Authority put away G A Speed Sammy and tore away from the field, winning in a romp by six and one-half lengths in 1:54.4. G A Speed Sammy held for second with Appleby Hanover (Richard Simard) third.

It was the first win in three starts for Sports Authority. The seven-year-old gelded by Sportswriter is owned by the trainer, Cassandra Lecourt of Mirable. He paid $2.90 to win.

Track Notes: Both Pascal Berube and Jonathan Lachance had driving doubles on the day. The very first race showed that the H3R oval is in great condition as the pacer Mickeymaksomespeed and driver Dany Mainguy wired the field in 1:57.1. It was the first pari-mutuel start for the three-year-old colt by Mickey Hanover that was bred and is owned by Michel Allard of Saint Espirt. Live racing resumes at the Hippodrome 3R on Sunday. First race post time is 1:00 pm. For more information, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

DSBF Trotters complete first leg
25-Jun-2020 11:06 AM NZST
Erv Miller sends out four winning babies
25-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Tequila Talkin speaks loudly in feature
25-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Distaffs were Stars of the show
25-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Second round action for sophomore fillies
25-Jun-2020 09:06 AM NZST
Cardinal, Violet focus of racing weekend
25-Jun-2020 07:06 AM NZST
King, Gingras highlight Post Time Thursday
25-Jun-2020 06:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News