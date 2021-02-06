Day At The Track

Sports players allegedly cheated by trainer

09:56 AM 06 Feb 2021 NZDT
Mitchell Kerr, Harness racing
Mitchell Kerr
John Hawkins photo

A Black Cap, an All Black and several wealthy businessmen are among those allegedly cheated by a star harness racing trainer who is believed to have lost nearly $1 million through an Australian betting agency.

Mitchell Kerr's spectacular fall from grace surfaced publicly when he handed in his training and driver's licence to Harness Racing New Zealand in November, citing “mental health” as the reason for the break.

By then the now 29-year-old star had 87 wins to his credit and had won nearly $900,000 in stake money in a three-year solo training career.

He was also being investigated by the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU) over a raft of allegations, including selling a non-existent horse, charging owners for insurance not taken out and over-selling shares in horses.

Kerr is now facing several charges of breaching harness racing rules, namely committing frauds connected with the industry.

The alleged dishonesties are thought to total hundreds of thousands of dollars. The date for a hearing before the racing industry’s Judicial Control Authority is yet to be set.

The scale of the alleged offending has become clearer as more details have emerged as part of a Stuff investigation.

Stuff can reveal that Kerr is alleged to have lost close to $1m since the beginning of 2019 by gambling through an Australian betting agency.

 

Read the full story click here.

 

by Martin Van Beynen

Courtesy of Stuff

