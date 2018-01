Spring Garden Ranch 2018 training roster

Brian Brown Stable has 73 two-year-olds and 33 three-year-olds in training

DeLeon Springs, FL --- Here is the 2018 harness racing training roster for Spring Garden Ranch, DeLeon Springs, Fla.

Training in the Brian Brown Stable are 73 2-year-olds. First crop sires with foals training at Spring Garden Ranch are Captaintreacherous, Detour Hanover, E L Titan, Heston Blue Chip, Nob Hill High, Rockin Amadeus, Royalty For Life, Sweet Lou, Trixton, Uncle Peter and Western Vintage.

Rod Bartlett/Mayfair Trotters Stable

3-year-olds

Mayfair Gracie G 3,f,t, Ivanhoe Blue Chip—Malia O

Mayfair Well 3,g,t, (2,2:04.4h,$8,370) Ivanhoe Blue Chip—Mayfair Segredo

older horse

Mayfair Johnny B 4,g,t, (3,1:57.4,$18,850) Ivanhoe Blue Chip—Malia O

Chris Beaver Stable

2-year-olds

Aunt Rose 2,f,t, Uncle Peter—Lightning Flower

Gallivant 2,c,t, Triumphant Caviar—Hollys Diamond

Mark C Adams 2,c,t, Dejarmbro—Lotstoliveupto

Never Say Uncle 2,c,t, Uncle Peter—Travelin Dream

3-year-olds

Bealot 3,c,t, (2,2:04.3h,$14,033) Triumphant Caviar—Hollys Diamond

Bugs MVP 3,f,t, (2,1:59.1h,$54,542) My MVP—Char Catie Becca

California Love 3,f,t, (2,2:00.3h,$51,002) Stormin Normand—Frannie’s Ridge

Charlie Call Home 3,c,p, Charley Barley—Calamity Hall

Cindi Hall 3,f,t, (2,Q,2:00.2h) Cash Hall—Colleen Hall

Custom Cantab 3,f,t, (2,1:55.3,$214,486) Mr Cantab—Custom Model

Koonichiwa 3,g,t, Andover Hall—Classic Belle

Moosenee 3,g,t, (2,1:57f,$64,170) Explosive Matter—Lady Andover

Red Storm 3,f,t, (2,1:57f,$109,975) Stormin Normand—Ms Pollyanna

Sesame 3,f,t, (2,1:58.4f,$76,047) Triumphant Caviar—Jewell Creek

Sugar Please 3,f,t, Dejarmbro—A Girl Named Sugar

Zoe Bi 3,f,t, (2,1:56,$106,193) Donato Hanover—Octavia Bi

older horses

Buckeye Boss 4,h,t, (3,1:55.1f,$259,149) Triumphant Caviar—Frannie’s Ridge

Fraser Ridge 4,h,t, (3,1:55h,$399,219) Triumphant Caviar—Classical Mary

Lucky Matter 4,h,t, (3,1:55f,$38,020) Explosive Matter—Maloha

Moonshiner Hanover 4,h,t, (3,1:53.3f,$413,635) Andover Hall—Madam Hooch

Clark Beelby Stable

2-year-olds

American Risk 2,c,p, American Ideal—Kissing Bandit

Jeremy Hanover 2,c,t, Royalty For Life—Jewel Ave

Quantum Blue Chip 2,f,p, American Ideal—Southwind Swallow

St Lad’s Megatron 2,c,p, Sportswriter—Linatawa N

The Ice Dutchess 2,f,t, Muscle Hill—The Ice Queen

3-year-olds

Sherry’s Lady 3,f,t, (2,1:56.3,$23,700) Muscle Hill—Fraction

Wish I Was There 3,f,t, (2,1:55.4,$14,692) Wishing Stone—Zeta Jones

Ms Nightlife 3,f,t, (2,Q2:01.3) Andover Hall—Ms Naughty

Ms Emily Mariette 3,f,t, Muscle Hill—Thistle Dhu

older horses

It’s Hallright 4,m,t, (3,1:54.2,$88,846) Cantab Hall—It’s Alright Ma

The Erm 4,m,t, (3,1:54.4f,$132,052) Cantab Hall—Ms Naughty

Rick Beinhauer Stable

2-year-olds

Didyaseezmedoit 2,c,t, Explosive Matter—Seeuinthespring

Fast Reaction 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Ts Fast Forward

First Mate 2,c,t, Wishing Stone—Mouche Hanover

I’mallthatmatters 2,f,t, Explosive Matter—Chiptomylou

Master Malin 2,c,t, Uncle Peter—Pinup Springs

Performance Tested 2,c,t, Conway Hall—Promisemespring

Super T 2,c,t, E L Titan—Parlia Hanover

Tactical Trix 2,c,t, Trixton—Ruffleshaveridges

3-year-old

Fordham Road 3,c,t, (2,1:57.1,$53,548) Holiday Road—Half Ours

Shane Bowermaster Stable

2-year-olds

Copper 2,c,p, Shadyshark Hanover—EJ’s Copperstone

Townline Shady 2,c,p, Shadyshark Hanover—Fox Valley Nanners

Beau Brown Stable

3-year-old

Sweetnfamous 3,f,p, (2,1:55f,$37,721) Yankee Cruiser—Gimmealittlesugar

Brian Brown Stable

2-year-olds

Afraid Not Hanover 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Appleloosa Hanover

Air Force Hanover 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Allamerican Cognac

Akron 2,p,c, McArdle—Western Top Cat

All About Amy 2,f,p, Western Vintage—Lucky Turns

Ashleys Rockin A 2,f,p, Rockin Amadeus—Ashley Cruiser

Bayonet 2,c,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Belle Boyd

B B’s Rockin Image 2,f,p, Rockin Image—Yankee Pankee Bb

Bean 2,c,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Odds On Guinevere

Be Not Nobody 2,f,p, McArdle—B Intensified

Black Smile 2,c,p, Dragon Again—Smiley Rocks

Bound To Be Good 2,f,p, Bettor's Delight—Bound To Rock

Brown Magic Woman 2,f,p, Yankee Cruiser—Special Magic

Captain Sunshine 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Poetic Lady

Carmen Ohio 2,f,p, The Panderosa—Hufflepuff

Cat’s Crisis 2,f,p, Pet Rock—Cating Around

Chasing Madi 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Miss Madi M

Crius N Rock 2,c,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Tropical Breeze

Cruise 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Gettingreadytoroll

Deploy 2,c,p, Art Major—Bet On Luck

Dislocator 2,c,p, Big Bad John—Eagle Yankee

Edge Of Eternity 2,f,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Margin Blue Chip

Egomania 2,c,p, Always A Virgin—Has An Attitude

E O S N Rock 2,f,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Natural Instinct

Final Offer 2,f,p, Rockin Amadeus—Sectionline Yankee

Fred’s Filly 2,f,p,, Fred And Ginger—Mj’s Bid

Fully A Virgin 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Full Of Gold

Glorious Virgin 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Bound For Glory

Glory Ghost 2,f,p, Bettor's Delight—Rock For Glory

Good Tidings 2,f,p, Well Said—Here Comes Gia

Got It Flaunt It 2,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Upfrontandpersonal

Graygon 2,f,p, Dragon Again—Redwalls

Heaven N Petrock 2,f,p, Pet Rock—Heavens Bettorhalf

High On Paydaze 2,c,p, Nob Hill High—Myeli

High Reward 2,f,p, Yankee Cruiser—Enhance The Night

Home Town Girl 2,f,p, Rockin Image—Jamie Sue

Hulking 2,c,p, Pet Rock—Princess Cruiser

Hydration 2,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Just Add Water

Image Of Venus 2,f,p, Rockin Image—Venus Killean

Jessica’s Beach Boy 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Bolt Of Thunder

Lady Capulet 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Allswelthatendswel

Lightning Virgin 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Lightning Glory

L Dees Kimberly 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—L Dees Heavenlyval

Long Legs Laurie 2,f,p, Pet Rock—Economic Clout

Lovable Lady 2,f,p, Shadyshark Hanover—Gin Rickey

Mcmoe 2,c,p, McArdle—Maureen Rocks

Meet The New Boss 2,c,p, Art Official—Stonebridge Luau

Mr Bigly 2,c,p, Always A Virgin—Big Blacky

National Anthem 2,c,p, Nob Hill High—Cheshire Kitty

One Sweet Beach 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Backstreet Sweetie

Pansy’s Image 2,f,p, Rockin Image—Pantidepressant

Petoskey Stone 2,f,p, Pet Rock—Fine China

Primo Capitano 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Twin B Diva

Proof 2,c,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Ginger And Fred

Pure Honey 2,f,t, Uncle Peter—Honey Thorn

Pure Maid 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Straight Fuel

Pure Rock 2,c,p, Rockin Image—Pure Diamond

Quite Blue Chip 2,f,p, Art Major—Lotsa Matzah

Rip Cord 2,c,p, Well Said—Grrby Hanover

Road To Heston 2,c,p, Heston Blue Chip—Elegant Girl

Rock Candy 2,c,p, Pet Rock—Cotton Candy

Rock N Zeus 2,c,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Novascotia Hanover

Sessors Delight 2,f,p, Bettor's Delight—Loving Successor

Shady Payton 2,c,p, Shadyshark Hanover—Bj’s Sunrise

She's Da Boom 2,f,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Shes Da Bomb

Smackitwithahammer 2,c,p, McArdle—Higher Standards

Smooth Lou 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Smooth Silver

Sumthinsubstantial 2,c,p, Western Vintage—Pacific Classic

Thaneeya 2,f,p, McArdle—Nuke’s Last Dream

The Mad Hatter 2,f,p, Captaintreacherous—Southwind Siren

Tivo Hanover 2,c,p, Pet Rock—Tempest Blue Chip

Tony Too Tall 2,c,p, Big Bad John—Lismaraslady

To The Max 2,c,p, McArdle—Gargantua Hanover

Twist The Tale 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Dragon’s Tale

Virgin Colors 2,f,p, Always A Virgin—Full Color Camo

Who Can You Trust 2,f,p, Art Major—Neverhaveneverwill

3-year-olds

Always Bet De Grey 3,c,p, (2,1:50.3,$165,250) Always A Virgin—Life Of Delight

Always Woggy 3,f p, (2,1:53,$174,650) Always A Virgin—Soggy Woggy

Black River Dragon 3,c,p, Dragon Again—Mississippi River

Black Ruby 3,f,p, (2,1:58.1f,$4,750) Dragon Again—Baby Michelle

Bo Bo Ginger 3,f,p, Fred And Ginger—Blue Starlett

Brangus 3,c,p, Pet Rock—Can’t Quit Smiling

Busninethirtysix 3,g,p, (2,Q1:55.3,$41,685) McArdle—Otherpeoplesmoney

Bye Hanover 3,f,p, (2,1:52.2,$110,563) Well Said—Beachbunny Hanover

Cinnamack 3,c,p, McArdle—Armbro Cinnamon

Concertina’s Image 3,f,p, (2,1:56.1f,$16,625) Rockin Image—Western Concert

Done Well 3,c,p, (2,1:51.2f,$93,782) Well Said—Dagnabit Hanover

Dragonology 3,g,p, (2,1:53.2h,$75,348) Dragon Again—La Diavla

Goingtocalifornia 3,c,p, Pet Rock—Steuben Baywatch

Grant Me This 3,f,p, Pet Rock—Champale Blue Chip

Katarina’s Dance 3,f,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Keystone Rebecca

Lots To Live For 3,c,p, (2,1:53.2f,$50,064) McArdle—Slice Of Life

Mcpansy 3,f,p, McArdle—Pantidepressant

Mcvenus 3,f,p, McArdle—Venus Killean

Mister Mojo Risin 3,c,p, (2,1:54.4,$18,250) Sportswriter—Miss Mojo

Prsntpretynperfect 3,f,p, (2,1:54,$125,166) Big Bad John—Wildfire Princess

Pure Paradise 3,f,p, (2,1:53,$49,183) McArdle—Odds On Hemera

Put Into Words 3,c,p, Well Said—Bettor Beware

Queen Marlene 3,f,t, Dejarmbro—Winnie The Who

Queen Me Again 3,f,p, Dragon Again—Queen Me

Roan Color 3,c,p, Always A Virgin—Full Color

Rock N Jo Z 3,c,p, (2,1:54.1,$18,150) A Rocknroll Dance—Twin B Beachbaby

Rock On Creek 3,g,p, (2,1:52.4h,$112,323) Pet Rock—Pebble Creek

Rockin Away 3,c,p, (2,1:53,$74,980) Pet Rock—Higher Standards

Shadow’s A Virgin 3,f,p, Always A Virgin—Red Shadow

Slick Mick 3,c,p, (2,1:54.2h,$70,248) The Panderosa—Hufflepuff

Smiley Dragon 3,f,p, Dragon Again—Smiley Rocks

Whatstroublnurocky 3,g,p, (2,1:53.2f,$21,029) A Rocknroll Dance—Whatstroublnubunky

Who's Better 3,g,p, (2,Q1:55.2,$50,780) Bettor's Delight—Whos Up Who's Down

older horses

Blazin Britches 4,m,p, (3,1:48.4,$540,424) winner of Breeders Crown Rock N Roll Heaven—Soggy Britches

Muscle Network 7,h,t (2,1:53.2,$336,930) Muscle Hill—India Hall

Walt Carroll Stable

3-year-old

Rock N On Sunshine 3,f,p, (2,1:55.4f,$21,411) Rock N Roll Heaven—Card Trick Hanover

older horses

Divorced 5,g,t, (4,1:57f,$33,930) Donato Hanover—Wedding Dress

Silver Review 4,g,t, (3,1:57f,$45,340) Donato Hanover—Credit Review

George Ducharme Stable

2-year-olds

Angel For Life 2,f,t, Royalty For Life—Sand Moxie

Bail Out 2,c,t, Royalty For Life—Rc Biscuit

Borderline 2,f,t, Crazed—About To Bee

Box Of Gifts 2,f,t, RC Royalty—Soprano Hanover

Budget Buster 2,c,t, Kadabra—Sugar Wheeler

Crystalline 2,f,t, Chapter Seven—Royalty Free

Electroya 2,c,t, RC Royalty—Electra Hanover

Euphoric 2,f,t, Credit Winner—Enchanting

Halloween Girl 2,f,p, Heston Blue Chip—Lifesawitch

Jake G’s Champion 2,c,t, RC Royalty—Super Starlet

Jk Ideal Pearl 2,f,p, American Ideal—J K Pearl Pure

King For Life 2,c,t, Royalty For Life—Samartina

Natural Disaster 2,f,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Natural Woman N

Precision 2,c,t, Muscle Hill—Bourbon ’N Grits

Queen For Life 2,f,t, Royalty For Life—Now Shes Gone

Rfl’s Lord Command 2,c,t, Royalty For Life—Tetiana

Royal Reproduction 2,f,t, Royalty For Life—Ghost Glider

Sensuous Sensation 2,f,t, Muscle Mass—Twin B Sensation

Simple Kaos 2,c,t, RC Royalty—Ksenia

Superman Hanover 2,g,t, Chapter Seven—Sea Level Hanover

Susquehanna 2,f,t, RC Royalty—Heather Spur

Twin B Rollwithit 2,c,p, Roll With Joe—Chatelaine

Wanda’s Rock 2,f,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Wanda’s Choice

Zinfurreal 2,f,p, So Surreal—Miss Zifandel

3-year-olds

A Gift For You 3,f,t, (2,Q1:57.2,$17,892) Credit Winner—Soprano Hanover

Bag O Chips 3,f,t, (2,1:57.3f,$93,100) Sierra Kosmos—Heather Spur

Bet The Bank 3,c,t, (2,Q2:00.2) Chapter Seven—All For One

Clive Bigsby 3,g,t, (2,1:56.2f,$151,780) Muscle Mass—Northern Flare

Hashtagmadeyalook 3,g,t, (2,1:56.3f,$77,550) Chapter Seven—Royalty Free

Ithinkthatsmine 3,f,t, (2,Q:00.3,$51,835) RC Royalty—Super Starlet

Lunar Credit 3,c,t, (2,Q1:59.3,$8,924) Credit Winner—Lunar Dream Om

Rocksapatriot 3,g,p, (p,2,Q1:57.3,$4,025) Rockincam—-Fox Valley Sage

The Veteran 3,c,t, (2,Q1:57.1,$73,729) Muscle Mass—Tequila Sunrise

Steve Elliott Stable

2-year-olds

Art Lecture 2,f,p, Well Said—Watercolor Hanover

Character Art 2,c,p, Sweet Lou—Character Flaw

Fabrice Hanover 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Fit To Frame

Finally Found Away 2,c,t, Andover Hall—Fluttering Wings

Get Even Hanover 2,c,t, Detour Hanover—Girls Gone Lindy

Mainboard Hanover 2,c,p, Sportswriter—Maremma Hanover

Roquefort Hanover 2,c,p, Captaintreacherous—Rachel Welch

Sheldon Hanover 2,c,p, Sportswriter—Shakeitupamy

Trix Are For Kids 2,f,t, Trixton—Lei Trevino

Twin B Sonja 2,f,p, Well Said—In The Pink

3-year-olds

Destiny Hanover 3,f,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Don’t Deny Me

Double H 3,f,t, Muscle Hill—Peach Martini

For A Dreamer 3,c,t, (2,1:57f,$18,840) Cantab Hall—For A Dancer

Twin B Tuffenuff 3,c,p, (2,1:51.1,$99,691) Rock N Roll Heaven—In The Pink

older horse

Last Gunfighter 4,h,p, (3,1:50.1,$55,790) Rocknroll Hanover—One Last Kiss

William Herman Stable

2-year-old

Berliner Hanover 2,c,t, Yankee Glide—Beignet Hanover

Cindy Jerome Stable

older horse

Sir James 8,t,g, (1:55.4f,$45,949) Master Glide—That Ladys Hot

Todd Luther Stable

2-year-old

Bet U Im Rockin 2,f,p, Rockin Amadeus—Zabette

older horse

Mcboogitty 4,g,p, (3,1:54.2,$11,665) McArdle—Real Nasty

Cam McCown Stable

2-year-old

Rock Me Cristal 2,f,p, Rockin Amadeus—Cristal Daddy Girl

3-year-olds

Gothic Rock 3,c,p, Woodstock—Mid-western Jatelo

Officially Nub 3,g,p, (2,1:57h,$24,590) Art Official—Nuzzle Hanover

Mary Nelson Stable

older horse

Golden Brit 5,g,p, (4,1:53.2,$40,790) American Ideal—Panimal Farm

Charlie Norris Stable

2-year-olds

Bien Volo 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Tresbien Volo

Chardonnay Nay 2,f,t, Muscle Hill—Slightly Tipsy

Conway Kellyanne 2,f,t, Conway Hall—Pacific Centerfold

Donnafugatta 2,f,t, Kadabra—Renees Pockets

Journey Of Love 2,f,p, Western Ideal—Sara Diamond

La Bonheur Hanover 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Lady Violet

Lindy Splendor 2,f,t, Lucky Chucky—Love Lockdown

Mai Mint Julep 2,f,t, Yankee Glide—Mai Tai

Wizard Hawk 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Valley Makayla

Zinger’s Winner 2,f,t, Credit Winner—Zinger

3-year-olds

Bandol Rose 3,f,t, Cantab Hall—Renees Pockets

Raileegotaholdonme 3,c,t, Explosive Matter—Railee Beautiful

older horse

Picture This 8,g,t, (3,1:52.4,$519,109) Classic Photo-Eggie Again

Team Okusko Stable

2-year-olds

Cash Crazy 2,f,p, Art Major—Crazy Eights

Century Felicity 2,f,p, Shadow Play—Sunshine Patriot

Covered Bridge 2,c,p, American Ideal—Stonebridge Kisses

Critique Again 2,f,p, A Rocknroll Dance—Delighted Again

Decameron Hall 2,f,t, E L Titan—Daylon Mystique

Dw’s Noah 2,c,t, Conway Hall—Yankee T L C

Exhibition 2,f,p, American Ideal—My Little Art

Flyhawk Rolln Solo 2,f,p, Roll With Joe—Cannae Jenna

Jenny Lake 2,f,t, RC Royalty—Sienna

Jet Rock 2,c,p, Rock N Roll Heaven—Jet Wash

Jordan’s Angel 2,f,t, Archangel—JJ’s Jordyn

Lancaster Seelster 2,c,p, Sunshine Beach—Ladycino

Lovely Lisa 2,f,t, RC Royalty—Designed To Dazzle

My Buddy De Vie 2,c,t, Conway Hall—Pauls Wink

Qui Gon Blue Chip 2,c,p, Art Major—J K Geronimo

Sugarfree Hanover 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Seducedbychocolate

Trick Of Delight 2,c,p, Bettor's Delight—Tricky

Warrawee Utica 2,f,p, Sportswriter—Davinci’s Choice

Writer Rocks 2,c,p, Sportswriter—Rocknroll Wishes

3-year-old

Aces In Heaven 3,p,c, (2,1:55.2,$47,720) Rock N Roll Heaven—One Ace Too Many

Paul Reid Stable

2-year-olds

American Pageant 2,c,t, Angus Hall—American Miss K

Antique Master K 2,c,p, Vintage Master—Silky Flower

Bafraidbveryafraid 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Be Winnin

Bank Box Treasure 2,c,t, Break The Bank K—Treasure Box K

Bankers N Robbers 2,c,t, Break The Bank K—Jonlinda

Big Pocket Teen 2,c,p, Mister Big—Beautinaful

Bikini Tina 2,f,t, Winning Mister—Palette Tina

Break Hearts 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Sweetie Hearts

Cash In The Chips 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Miss Chip K

Chinatown Beach 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Chinatown K

Counting Her Money 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Sheknowsherlines

Don’t Sass Me 2,c,t, Encore Encore—Sass N Pout

Dragon Teeth 2,c,p, Vintage Master—Dragon Flier K

Far Far Away 2,c,t, Conway Hall—Pleasure’s Maiden

First Maestro 2,c,t, Winning Mister—First Sonata

Flying Feathers 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Feather Your Nest

Hey Mister Mister 2,c,t, Winning Mister—Lovely Challenge

Hour Glass K 2,f,p, Western Terror—Boheman Dancer

Icy Spirit 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—Icy Pleasure

Imabajamaiden 2,f,t, E L Titan—Merry Maiden

Jaw Breaker K 2,c,t, Break The Bank K—Sugar Heart

Lady Builder 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—My Winning Way K

Lite Years Away 2,c,t, Encore Encore—Winter Star

Mac N Caps 2,c,t, Angus Hall—Mac’s Caper K

Mass Fortune K 2,c,t, Muscle Massive—Ice Fortune K

Master Mystical 2,c,t, Kadabra—Win Missy B

Mister Magic K 2,c,t, Winning Mister—Magic Treasure

Mister Pool Hall 2,c,t, Winning Mister—Curlicue

Mr Saint Alive 2,c,t, Winning Mister—American Saint

Notel Motel 2,c,p, We Will See—Cheap Motel

Pacific Siren 2,f,t, Explosive Matter—The Great Pacific

Paper Fans 2,f,t, Muscle Massive—American Beauty K

Penny Holiday 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—American Holiday

Pink Teacups 2,f,t, Andoversure—Pink Ruffles

Pocket Of Treasure 2,f,t, Conway Hall—Pocketbook Treasure

Presto Change O 2,f,t, Kadabra—Pretty As My Mom

Rush Lane 2,f,t, Explosive Matter—Fast Lane K

Shadow Sparks 2,f,p, Shadow Play—Nuclear Rays

She Blushes 2,f,t, Conway Hall—Pure Romance

She Dragons 2,f,p, Dragon Again—Native Flower

She’s Gifted 2,f,p, Royal Mattjesty—She’s Game

Shezmylilrocknroll 2,f,p, Sweet Lou—Rocknroll Queen K

Sign Here N Here 2,c,t, Encore Encore—Dolly Signs

Silencia K 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Quiet Snow

Sister Donato 2,f,t, Donato Hanover—Winning Sister

Sister Gracie K 2,f,t, Winning Mister—Graceful Sister

Skate Chase 2,c,t, Donato Hanover—Pleasure Skate

Snow Boarders K 2,c,t, Donato Hanover—Americansnowqueen K

Songstress K 2,f,t, Winning Mister—Pleasure’s Song

Spellbounder K 2,c,t, Kadabra—Silent Opera K

Sports Teen 2,c,p, Sportswriter—Tattootina

Stinglike A B K 2,c,t, Andover Hall—Winningmissbrenda

Stone Lions 2,c,t, Angus Hall—Marbella K

Sweet Madam 2,f,t, Winning Mister—Sweet Mademoiselle

Sweet Karats 2,f,t, Encore Encore—Sweetsixteen Karats

The Bank Teller K 2,f,t, Break The Bank K—Mity’s Winner

The Muscle Dog 2,c,t, Muscle Massive—Princess Fortune

Treasure Wish 2,f,t, Encore Encore—Treasure Bank

Volley Ball Beach 2,c,p, Somebeachsomewhere—Alladorable

Waltzing With Tina 2,f,p, Shadow Play—Dance With Me Tina

Whirl Winds K 2,c,t, Donato Hanover—Pacific Winds K

Win Over K 2,c,t, Andover Hall—Amity’s Winner

Winning Legends 2,c,t, Winning Mister—Fairest Of All

3-year-old

Kool Beans K 3,c,t, Winning Mister—Merry Maiden

BJ Roberts Stable

2-year-old

Cyclone Spiritwind 2,f,p, Rockin Amadeus—Can Doit Forever

Robbie Roberts Stable

2-year-old

Molly Girl 2,f,t, Possess The Will—Dreamlands Oolong

Robert Sanders Stable

2-year-old

Sports Drama 2,c,p, Sportsmaster—Fox Valley Shuffle

3-year-old

Jersey Jim 3,g,p, (2,1:54.1h,$177,483) Artiscape—Jersey Pearl (NYSS champion)

older horse

Town Temptress 6,m,p, (1:51.3f, $214,419) Artiscape—Tura Hanover

Perry Simser Stable

2-year-olds

Hotfoot Hannah 2,f,t, Chapter Seven—All For One

Keystone Wonderful 2,f,t, Lucky Chucky—Womanly Image

Leveler Hanover 2,c,t, Credit Winner—La Boheme

Spare No Money 2,f,p, Art Major—Indulge Me

Wine Gum 2,c,p, Artiscape—Nojoke Island

3-year-olds

Treasured Tina 3,f,t, Muscles Yankee—Summer Belle

UF Missys Girl 3,f,t, Lucky Chucky—Dior Kosmos

older horses

Glow Boat 5,m,p, (4,1:55.1h,$44,803) Riverboat King—Glow On Glow

Take The Cash 5,m,t, (3,1:57.3f,$76,496) Cash Hall—Take The Lid Off

UF Lana Rae 4,m,p, (3,1:56.1h,$26,725) Art Major—Chiffon Hanover

Winter Mint 4,g,t, (3,1:57.3h,$50,662) Credit Winner—Homefortheholidays

Chuck Stillings Stable

2-year-olds

Cumberland Gap 2,c,t, Wishing Stone—Battle Axe

Escape Clause 2,c,p, Woodstock—Crackling Rose

Chuck Sylvester Stable

2-year-olds

Chanel De Vie 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Lola De Vie

Gardepat 2,c,t, Father Patrick—My Dream Gar It

Lollipop Lindy 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Dana Boko

Lucky Weekend 2,c,t, Lucky Chucky—Weekend Vacation

She’s A Bronxbomber 2,f,t, Donato Hanover—Housethatruthbuilt

So Diane Hanover 2,f,t, Cantab Hall—Shared Past

3-year-old

Hey Blondie 3,f,t, (2,1:53.1,$295,595) Cantab Hall—Winbak Blondie

by Kendra Casselman