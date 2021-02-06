Day At The Track

Sprint series becoming Kima's own

11:36 PM 06 Feb 2021 NZDT
Yorkshire, Harness racing
Yorkshire
Stuart McCormick photo

Two blistering stagings down and Kima Frenning's quickly made the Mercury80 her plaything with the driver-turned-trainer making it two from two as Yorkshire saluted in tonight's $50,000 Group 2.

Following on from Always Fast's win in the inaugural series last year when Frenning was in the sulky for Emma Stewart, Yorkshire lit up the final night of the TAB Summer of Glory with a two-metre win by the $2.50 favourite, the second richest win of the young trainer's career.

Reinsman Chris Alford dropped Yorkshire on to the back of Carlas Mach once he had a good look to ensure the polemarker wouldn't be crossed, with Boncel Benjamin sitting on the leader's outside throughout the 1200-metre sprint.

When the sprint lane opened opportunity knocked for Alford, with Yorkshire whipping past to score ahead of Rollova (Aaron Dunn) and Change The Print (Marg Lee and Glen Craven).

"It worked out pretty much like it looked on paper and the good thing was he relaxed well," Alford said. "Last time he was behind the leader he choked down, so it was good that he relaxed and had a good sprint up the straight.

"They've got to be fast and strong at the same time. He had the draw and things worked out perfectly, but last time he led and won, he's pretty versatile."

 

HRV - Michael Howard

