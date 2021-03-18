Stable hits straps after shaky start

As far as interstate moves go, things really could not have got off to a shakier start for the Sanderson harness racing family.

A blown-up horse truck ensured things didn’t run quite to plan for Shane and Naomi Sanderson, when they began the epic task of relocating a family of four and 15 horses last week from NSW – but they certainly didn’t take long to turn things around!

Two meetings, seven starters and three winners put the writing on the wall that the stable is well-placed in its relocation from Menangle to Charlton, north west of Bendigo.

“The shift was definitely a bit of a hassle, with the truck blowing a head gasket at the worst possible time. It definitely made things a bit unsettled and lot harder than they could have been!” Shane said.

“It threw things into a bit of disarray. We had a few more things to organise to transport the horses down, and a few more trips up and back than we expected – but hopefully, after we get the truck back down here today (Thursday) we will be finally settled in Victoria!” he said.

The Sandersons arrived at their new Charlton Training Centre base just a day or two before the home-town cup on Sunday, where they had three horses engaged – one of them, seasoned campaigner Dikerry ( Mach Three – Elena Star (Fake Left) scored a strong win in the 3SH Claiming Pace.

Watch Dikerry win his race click here!

On Tuesday, the Sanderson’s had three horses engaged at Swan Hill, and the result was a double, with Sea Hawke ( Mr Feelgood – Spirit of Fun ( McArdle ) and Leigha Miller ( Art Major – Misty Miller (Fake Left).

The breakthrough Charlton win was especially sweet, after Ryan’s last engagement there when he left the track in an ambulance. Ryan had been campaigning in Victoria and was involved in a sickening race fall in October and flown to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital.

Shane said it was a relief to get the first meeting out of the way at their new home track.

“We hadn’t thought too much about it, but we did joke with Ryan afterwards that it was nice that he left the course on his own two feet this time!” he said.

Ironically, it was that incident in October that introduced Shane and Naomi to the Charlton Harness Racing community and presented an ideal opportunity for them to move south for better opportunities for Ryan and his sister Abbey.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura