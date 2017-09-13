Stacey Markham joins Woodlands Stud

Woodlands Stud is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacey Markham as their harness racing New Zealand Sales and Marketing Manager.



This role follows on from a successful eight year tenure at Harness Racing New Zealand as Media and Marketing Manager, where she played a major role in the organisational side of major events like the Harness Jewels, the Harness Racing New Zealand Annual Awards and Australasian and New Zealand Junior Drivers Championships as well as managing the media content of the organisation.



Co- owner Andrew Grierson said everyone at Woodlands are looking forward to Stacey working for the stud. "Stacey has the skills we were looking for and we can’t wait for her to start".



Within her new role Markham will be responsible for a variation of tasks including managing racing syndicates, the promotion of stallions, managing all forms of media and the marketing of sales weanlings and yearlings.



Markham is excited about the new role and is looking forward to working in a different facet of the industry.



“I’m excited to work with the team at Woodlands Stud to come up with ideas to increase breeding numbers, bring added value to our syndicate members and to take the Stud to the next level on print & digital platforms,” Markham said.



Markham commences her role on October 9 .

Harnesslink Media