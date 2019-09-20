Stage is set for star studded night of harness

ANDERSON, Ind.--September 19, 2019--Grand Circuit harness racing action will return to Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the fourth time this season on Friday, September 20 and with it, bring some of the top rated horses in all of North America.

With purses topping the $1.2 million mark, Harrah's Hoosier Park will host a standout card that includes the $230,000 Caesars Trotting Classic, the $215,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes, the $170,000 Jenna's Beach Boy Pace, the $176,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, and the $125,000 Elevation Pace. First post is 6:30 p.m.

A talented field of ten will be sent postward in this year's edition of the $230,000 Caesars Trotting Classic. Maple Leaf Trot winner Guardian Angel As has been enlisted as the 5-2 morning line choice from post position ten with Tim Tetrick in the bike. Trained by Anette Lorentzon, the five-year-old son of Archangel-Provide As has won seven of eleven outings while bankrolling $637,034 in purse earnings this season.

Marion Marauder captured last year's edition of the Caesars Trotting Classic and will start from post one with regular pilot Scott Zeron in the bike. Trained by Paula Wellwood, the trotting Triple Crown champion will look to become the first Caesars Trotting Classic back-to-back winner in the history of the race.

The field for Friday's main event also includes five millionaires and three Indiana-sired trotters. The Hoosier state will be well represented as Bridge To Jesse's, Fiftydallarbill, and Hannelore Hanover will look to capture Indiana's richest trotting event. Hannelore Hanover is also in search of her second Caesars Trotting Classic win after she was victorious in the 2016 edition of the race with Yannick Gingras in the bike. Hannelore Hanover has drawn post eight for trainer Ron Burke and has been tabbed 6-1 on the morning line.

Not to be outdone by their trotting counterparts, an accomplished field of ten will line up behind the gate for the $176,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby. After finishing second in the 2019 Dan Patch Stakes, McWicked will return to Harrah's Hoosier Park and will play the role of morning line favorite from post four. Trained by Casie Coleman, McWicked finished second to Lazarus N in the 2018 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and is in search of his first victory from eight starts over the Hoosier Park oval.

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered on the evening's 14-race card. A $20,000 Guaranteed Superfecta will be available in the $230,000 Caesars Trotting Classic, slated as the eleventh race on the program, and a $20,000 Guaranteed Superfecta in the $176,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, the twelfth race on the program. Each wager has a minimum bet of 10 cents and is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

In conjunction with the racing action, Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host "Community Night at the Races" in honor of all of the Anderson & Madison County students. The evening celebration will include free games, activities, contests, face painting, live entertainment, carnival fare and giveaways.

The popular harness racing podcast 'Post Time with Mike and Mike' will join in the racing festivities as they host a live remote at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday. Those tuning into the Mike and Mike program will hear live interviews, racing coverage and more.

Friday's stakes filled card is part of Harrah's Hoosier Park's 2019 Championship Meet, which features a $4 million stakes schedule. The twelve-week championship stretch, which kicked off on Friday, August 9 with the $330,000 Dan Patch Stakes, will offer an unparalleled series of high caliber stakes race. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff

Race Marketing Manager and Commentator