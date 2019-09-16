Day At The Track

Stakes record for Pet Rock filly

11:20 AM 16 Sep 2019 NZST
Looksgoodinaromper, harness racing
Ohio’s newest 'Triple Crown Winner,' Looksgoodinaromper takes the $129,400 (div) OBC 2FP with Chris Page in the bike.
Brad Conway Photo

Looksgoodinaromper established a new stakes record in winning the first division of the Ohio Breeders Championship for harness racing two-year-filly pacers in Sunday action at the Delaware County Fair.

The Pet Rock filly yielded the early lead to Corner Pocket (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), but Looksgoodinaromper retook the lead before the quarter in :29. Driver Chris Page was able to set a comfortable pace through the half in :58 2/5 and three-quarters in 1:26.

Artful Dancer (Brett Miller) was the first to challenge, but the eventual winner used a :27 3/5 last quarter to sprint clear in 1:53 3/5. Corner Pocket held on for second, Artful Dancer was third.

Looksgoodinaromper, who completed the "Ohio Triple Crown" with her win the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Sire Stake Final, is owned by Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi.

In the second $64,700 division, PJ's Legacy (Ryan Stahl) edged the pacesetting Beautiful Beach (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) by a scant nose in 1:54 3/5.

PJ's Legacy won for the fourth time in seven seasonal starts for Jennifer Brown, Hutchison Harness, Joelyn Ridder and Mark Kantrowitz.

The Big Bad John filly, who was a $37,000 yearling purchase, is conditioned by Brian Brown.

PJ’s Legacy (#4) and Ryan Stahl get up in the final strides to edge Beautiful Beach (#1) in the Ohio Breeders Championship for freshman filly pacers. (Brad Conway Photo)

In the $12,900 OBC for aged pacers, a pair of Nick Surick trained geldings battled down the lane, but Dragonology (Brett Miller) edged stablemate Born To Be Bad (Chris Page) in a stakes record equaling 1:51 4/5.

Dynasty Racing is the owner of the Dragon Again four-year-old.

Dragonology and Brett Miller equal the stakes record in the OBC Aged Pace. (Brad Conway Photo)

On the card were a trio of amateur driver events. Blasco (Stephen Oldford) and Inukchuk Chuck (Hannah Miller) took the Billings Trot divisions and Anthony Ciuffetelli took the Tim Fouts Memorial Driving Championship with Mcport In The Storm. Ciuffetelli represented the Yonkers Harness Drivers Club.

Driver Chris Page won six races on the 17 race card.

Monday's 15 race card will feature the $102,368 (div) Ohio Breeders Championship for sophomore filly trotters.

The Sunday card wagering menu features a $5,000 guaranteed pool Pick 4 (Races 10-13).

Post time is 3:00 PM.

For today's results click on this link.

For results, entries and program information, please visit littlebrownjug.com.

Jay Wolf

