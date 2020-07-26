Stakes record tied in PASS

WASHINGTON, PA, July 25, 2020 -- Saturday's Adios eliminations sub-card at The Meadows also featured a pair of harness racing stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers -- a $188,682 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $100,000 PA Stallion Series event. There was action aplenty, as a stake record was matched and a Dan Patch Award winner got off the 2020 schneid. The highlights:

PASS -- 3-Year-Old Filly Pacers

After suffering two tough beats to start the year, last year's divisional champ Lyons Sentinel scored impressively in a career-best 1.49:2. Sitting behind swift fractions, she moved first up for Tim Tetrick and downed Alexis's Beach by 2-1/4 lengths, with Rocknificent third.

"She could definitely have three wins already, but today she got the better trip," Tetrick said. "She's ready to go beat somebody for sure."

Jim King conditions the daughter of Captaintreacherous-Tutu Hanover, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $910,553, for Threelyonsracing.

Party Girl Hill didn't race at 2, but she's started her sophomore campaign with a flourish -- four victories without a loss, including Saturday's triumph in 1:49.1 for Dexter Dunn. That equaled the mark Big McDeal established in 2012.

"She's always had good speed, nice manners -- an easy keeper. She always struck us as having class even before we raced her," said Chris Ryder, who trains Tom Hill's homebred daughter of Captaintreacherous-Look Cheap. "At 2, she had a broken P1, a bone between the ankle and the foot in the hind leg. It's not unusual for horses, and they heal up, no problem."

JK First Lady finished second, beaten 1-1/2 lengths, with Baby Your the Best third.

PA Stallions Series -- 3-Year-Old Filly Pacers

Going Gone Hanover earned stake honors with her 1:51.4 win while Dream Dancing provided the tote board pyrotechnics, upsetting at 49-1 for Chris Shaw and trainer Mitchell York, who owns the Rocknroll Dance-Clearly Foxy filly with David Brickell.

In her win, Going Gone Hanover retook the lead for Mike Wilder and wasn't threatened from there, defeating a rallying Anthem by 3-1/2 lengths. Wingding Hanover completed the ticket.

"I got to drive her last week and kind of got away in a bad spot with her," Wilder said. "I either wanted to get a two-hole trip or try her on the lead today because she raced so good last week first over. Boy, did she ever show up."

Brett Bittle trains the daughter of Captaintreacherous-Go On BB for Yankeeland Partners.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday when the 15-race card features an $18,729.84 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5 and a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Early Pick 4 (race 3). First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak, for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA) is a nonproft oganization that represents the interests of approximately 700 Standardbred trainers, drivers, caretakers and owners at The Meadows. In addition to providing horses to race at The Meadows, MSOA administers such member-centric services as health insurance and retirement programs for horsemen and horsewomen.

P.O . Box 253 â€¢ Meadow Lands, PA 15347