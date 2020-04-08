Breedings to help New Jersey Horsemen

World renown superstar and son of the great Bettor's Delight, Lazarus, has let down into an outstanding individual

In the wake of trying times recently, we are excited to share a bit of good harness racing news and positive spirit.

An auction of four 2020 stallion breedings will be donated to help those New Jersey horsemen most affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

The proceeds will be donated directly to the SBOANJ Benevolent Fund.

Deo Volente Farms’ owners Thomas Pontone and Michael Gulotta are announcing a donation of 2020 breedings to Lazarus, Trixton and Lis Mara to benefit the SBOANJ Benevolent Fund.

In addition, the original ownership group of Six Pack - Jeff Gural, Svanstedt Stables, Stall Kalmar Inc., Lars Berg, and Knutson Trotting - are also generously donating a 2020 breeding to Six Pack to the Fund.

Lazarus N Lis Mara

Six Pack Trixton

100% of the proceeds generated from the online auction of these four breeding will go directly to the SBOANJ Benevolent Fund. Jeff Gural, Chairman of the Meadowlands, said “It is the right thing to do. New Jersey horseman have been particularly hard hit and I am extremely happy to lend a hand.”

The auction will take place on Ongait beginning on Passover, April 8, 2020, and running through Easter Monday, April 13, 2020. Winning bidders will make their checks out directly to the SBOANJ Benevolent Fund. The winning bidders will be offered one breed back opportunity in a subsequent breeding season in the event that the 2020 breeding does not result in a live foal.

When Mark Ford, President of the SBOANJ, heard about the program he responded by saying, “I really appreciate these owners stepping up to help the horsemen. These are unchartered waters for us as an industry right now. We as an organization will make sure that these funds get into the right hands.”

Mike Gulotta President and CEO of Deo Volente Farms said: ” I am a strong believer in the commandment to love our neighbors. Especially at this religious time of the year, lending some assistance to those most affected by the virus is entirely consistent with the season and with that commandment.”

Thomas Pontone added ” I love harness racing and its community. It hurts to witness the pain being borne by our horsemen. I needed to help and I am proud to do so.”

Questions about the auction may be directed to Joe Savare at Deo Volente Farms at 908-399-8400 or to joe@deovolentefarms.com.

