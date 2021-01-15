Day At The Track

Stallion Kadabra is officially retired

04:50 AM 15 Jan 2021 NZDT
Kadabra, harness racing
Kadabra during his racing days. - He won 25 races and $2.1 million.

Port Perry, OH — David Heffering of Tara Hills Stud has announced that Kadabra has been retired from stallion duty.

“It is with great sadness that we announce Kadabra’s retirement from stud duty,” said Heffering. “Kadabra leaves a great legacy and influence on the Standardbred breed, not only in Ontario, but industry wide.

“Over the course of a 17-year stallion career, Kadabra has cemented his place as one of the all-time great trotting stallions with progeny earnings of over C$101 million.

“Champion fillies and colts included Bee A Magician, Emoticon Hanover, Daylon Magician, Flanagan Memory, Caprice Hill, Forbidden Trade, Poof She’s Gone, Will Take Charge, and many more.

“It has been a great honor for us to have cared for and managed Kadabra throughout his stallion career. Thank you for your support over the years.”

Canadian Trotting Classic Final 2002 -Kadabra

