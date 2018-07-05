Stallion Orlando Vici makes immediate impact

Outstanding European stallion Orlando Vici’s small first Down Under crop is only two but already they are making an immediate impact on the harness racing track as they have in every country he has been available.

Orlando Vici sired the 2YO quinella in the Mary Mifsud Memorial 2YO Trotters Handicap at Kilmore on the weekend.

New Zealand-bred Orlando Jolt showed impeccable manners in his debut to go to the front for John Caldow, and set the pace while his stablemate Montpelier dropped into the trail.

Turning for home the two went clear, with Jason Lee steering Montpelier down the passing lane to get the victory.

Montpellier and Orlando Jolt are both trained by Anton Golino at Yabby Dam Racing’s Cardigan, Victoria stables.

From just 19 Australasian foals in his first crop, now 2YOs, Orlando Vici has already had seven to the track for two individual winners and four individual placings plus a number of other qualifiers to date.

The French-bred Orlando Vici, a nine-time group winner himself, continues to be a top stallion in the two powerhouses of European trotting, France and Sweden.

There are more than 200 sires in Sweden including all the top American ones and more than 500 active sires in France.

A sire of champions in half a dozen countries, Orlando Vici has continued to produce stars wherever he has been available, with classic performers in France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and Germany.

Orlando Vici’s progeny have won close to 32 million euros.

