Stallion Orlando Vici makes immediate impact

11:26 PM 05 Jul 2018 NZST
2017 Swedish Sire Stats
2017 French Sire Stats
Outstanding European stallion Orlando Vici’s small first Down Under crop is only two but already they are making an immediate impact on the harness racing track as they have in every country he has been available.

Orlando Vici sired the 2YO quinella in the Mary Mifsud Memorial 2YO Trotters Handicap at Kilmore on the weekend.

New Zealand-bred Orlando Jolt showed impeccable manners in his debut to go to the front for John Caldow, and set the pace while his stablemate Montpelier dropped into the trail.

Turning for home the two went clear, with Jason Lee steering Montpelier down the passing lane to get the victory.

Montpellier and Orlando Jolt are both trained by Anton Golino at Yabby Dam Racing’s  Cardigan, Victoria stables.

From just 19 Australasian foals in his first crop, now 2YOs, Orlando Vici has already had seven to the track for two individual winners and four individual placings plus a number of other qualifiers to date.

The French-bred Orlando Vici, a nine-time group winner himself, continues to be a top stallion in the two powerhouses of European trotting, France and Sweden.

There are more than 200 sires in Sweden including all the top American ones and more than 500 active sires in France.

A sire of champions in half a dozen countries, Orlando Vici has continued to produce stars wherever he has been available, with classic performers in France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and Germany.

Orlando Vici’s progeny have won close to 32 million euros.

Montpelier

.

4 6:34pm MARY MIFSUD MEMORIAL 2018 2YO TROTTERS HANDICAP 2150M
$7,000 2YO. 2T0 Or Better. RBD. Stand Final Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		 Hcp Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 MONTPELLIER  $ 3,990 FT Fr1 2 Anton Golino Jason Lee   $ 9.00   3 CMP D/CCMP USL
  BAY COLT 2 by ORLANDO VICI (FRA) out of THE KAHMOTION NZ (DREAM VACATION (US)) 
Owner(s): Yabby Dam Farms Pty Ltd 
Breeder(s): Yabby Dam Farms Pty Ltd
2 ORLANDO JOLT NZ  $ 1,050 FT Fr4 5 Anton Golino John Caldow 3.50 $ 16.60   L 1
3 WALKABOUT SUNRISE  $ 700 10m Fr2 9 Greg Lewis Neil McCallum 11.50 $ 33.20   9 RR
4 STARLIGHT RED  $ 350 FT Fr5 6 Brian Bourke John Newberry 19.70 $ 111.00   5
5 ONEOFTHECLAN  $ 210 FT Fr3 4 Anton Golino Vincent Robillard-Voisin 85.20 $ 26.20   BX2 NAT 17
6 FLINGANDWINGIT  $ 140 FT Fr2 3 Steven Duffy Ryan Duffy 118.30 $ 4.20   L BX2 B NAT 17
7 ALL CASHED UP  $ 140 20m Fr1 10 Anton Golino Nathan Jack 136.70 $ 1.70 fav  SCAS BX2 NAT 17
8 ACTOR UP  $ 140 FT Fr6 7 Rita Burnett Rita Burnett 177.00 $ 108.00   BB CODS 7 B
9 NORQUAY  $ 140 10m Fr1 8 Anton Golino Anthony Butt 212.40 $ 10.80   RS LCD BX2 NAT 17
Scratchings
 
FLAKE 1
Track Rating: GOOD Gross Time: 2:53:2 Mile Rate: 2:09:7 Lead Time: 46.4
First Quarter: 32 Second Quarter: 32.6 Third Quarter: 31 Fourth Quarter: 31.2
Margins: 3.5m x 8.0m
 

 

