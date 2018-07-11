Stallion Ready Cash gets his first Gr 1 winner

French super stallion Ready Cash scored his first group one successes in Australia with Always Ready winning the Vicbred Super Series 2YO Colts and Geldings Final and followed that up with a group one placing with 2YO filly Par Ici.

Bearing the stamp of Ready Cash in both looks and action Always Ready kicked the Vicbred Super Series finals off with an all the way win in the 2YO Colts after fighting hard to get to the lead, controlling the tempo and then impressively kicking away from the field from the 600m mark.

Later in the evening Ready Cash filly Par Ici was shuffled back on the inside rail, but finished on gamely to pick up a third placing in the Group one Vibred Super Series 2YO Fillies Final.

Anton Golino trains the pair at Yabby Dam Farms in Cardigan, Victoria.

Yabby Dam Farms proprietor Pat Driscoll secured a small amount of Ready Cash frozen semen before his sons and daughters created a storm on the track through the likes of Prix d’Amerique winners Bold Eagle and Readly Express and multiple group one winners Brillantissime and Bird Parker.



Anton and Always Ready

The winner of 40 races, 8 at Group one level including two Prix de Amerique, Ready Cash has topped the French sires premiership in each of the six crops he has sired.

And his son Brillantissime has just began his stud career in sensational fashion leading the French qualifiers with 22 qualifiers already with Love You and Ready Cash superstar Bold Eagle joint second on 12. Bold Eagle is out of a Love You mare.

Ready Cash himself Is joint fourth on the table with 10 qualifers, while Bird Parker another son of Ready Cash has 9 qualifiers.

Yabby Dam Farms and Haras des Trotteurs are standing the first son of Ready Cash in New Zealand this year, in En Solitaire , who is bred on the same cross as Bold Eagle .