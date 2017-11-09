StandardBred Season 2 Episode 5

Brian West & Studholme Bloodstock are synonymous with the New Zealand standardbred breeding industry.

Having bred horses such as Secret Potion, Bit of a Legend, Wilma's Mate and now Lazarus, Brian was this year awarded New Zealand Breeder of the Year at the HRNZ Annual Awards.

The man who identified his passion for harness racing at a young age boldly declared to the world he would one day own a farm full of horses.

Sheldon caught up with Brian at his Coe's Ford farm to take a look back at his accomplishments, but also a look forward as to what the future holds for Studholme Bloodstock and our industry.