Standardbred Canada presents The LIST Issue

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Standardbred harness racing across North America shut down, at Standardbred Canada it was decided that due to printing and mailing issues brought on by the pandemic, TROT Magazine would not print a May issue. We brought to you instead a digital ‘Twos In Training Report’ that was read more than 16,000 times, and we thank you for your patronage.

This month, for our June 1st publication, although racing in many parts of Canada and the U.S. has either begun again, or is scheduled to in the next few days, many things are still shut down across both countries, to the extent that it was decided we would move ahead with one more digital publication before looking to print a hardcopy of TROT for July 1st. So here it is, Standardbred Canada’s ‘The List Issue’ brought to you by your friends at TROT Magazine.

In This Issue: