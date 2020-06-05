Day At The Track

Standardbred Canada presents The LIST Issue

04:32 AM 05 Jun 2020 NZST
The List Issue’ Brought To You By TROT Magazine
The List Issue' Brought To You By TROT Magazine

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Standardbred harness racing across North America shut down, at Standardbred Canada it was decided that due to printing and mailing issues brought on by the pandemic, TROT Magazine would not print a May issue. We brought to you instead a digital ‘Twos In Training Report’ that was read more than 16,000 times, and we thank you for your patronage.

This month, for our June 1st publication, although racing in many parts of Canada and the U.S. has either begun again, or is scheduled to in the next few days, many things are still shut down across both countries, to the extent that it was decided we would move ahead with one more digital publication before looking to print a hardcopy of TROT for July 1st. So here it is, Standardbred Canada’s ‘The List Issue’ brought to you by your friends at TROT Magazine.

 In This Issue:

  • Delve into racing’s plethora of statistics and read our issue full of unique and interesting lists.

  • Interesting lists of owners, breeders, horses, trainers, drivers...

  • Interesting lists of two-year-olds, three-year-olds, aged horses...

  • Interesting lists of leading sires and dams...

  • Interesting lists of Breeders Crown leaders...

  • Also read about what 15 of Canada's leading drivers missed most during racing's shutdown.

  • Enter the first ever COSA Fantasy Stable Contest and the 7th annual TROT Magazine Fantasy Stable Contest.

  • Vote on our special interactive poll question.

  • Click on the cover (below) and enjoy our special 104 page digital production, designed especially for you, as you stay home and do your part in making our world a safer place. 

    Click Here For The LIST Issue Online Publication

