Standardbred Horse Sale moving to Maryland

The Standardbred Horse Sales Company announced today that its 2020 Annual Sale will be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville – Timonium, MD. Yearling sale dates are Tuesday, November 3 to Thursday, November 5. Mixed sale dates are Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The Maryland State Fairgrounds is the well known yearly destination for Fasig – Tipton Mid – Atlantic Thoroughbred auctions, and offers a first class sales facility as well as conveniently located hotels and attractive restaurants, great shopping nearby at Towson Town Center, and good access to Baltimore – Washington International Airport (BWI). Details about the venue and area can be found at the Maryland State Fair website www.marylandstatefair.com. Additional information about the sale will soon be forthcoming on our website www.theblackbook.com.

“Standardbred is delighted to announce our new partnership with Maryland State Fairgrounds for our 2020 Annual auction,” said Paul Spears, President of Standardbred Horse Sales Company. “Sale dates will respect the travel needs of customers who will attend Breeders Crown races in Indiana. The live auction sale will be conducted with COVID – 19 precautions to protect the health of our consignors and customers. For the convenience of customers who prefer to remain at home, online bidding and extensive telephone bidding opportunities will be offered. Standardbred will work hard to make the 2020 sale accessible and safe for our customers and consignors.”

President/CEO of Hanover Shoe Farms Russell Williams remarked, “I am very happy that the sale will be held at such an equine – friendly site with a long history of successful auctions. Standardbred Horse Sales has positioned its consignors advantageously on the threshold of 2021, when our industry will prove its courage and achieve better results than ever.”

From the Standardbred Horse Sales Co.



