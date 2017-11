Columbus, OH --- The 2017 Standardbred Horse Select Yearling Sale opens today Monday (Nov. 6) at 12 p.m. (EST) and continues through Wednesday (Nov. 8) with subsequent sessions opening at 10 a.m. in Harrisburg, Pa.

To view the full results of the sale or the upcoming catalogue, please click here.

The event is also being streamed live and can be seen on this link.

Complete recaps of the individual sessions will be available at www.ustrotting.com.

USTA Communications Department