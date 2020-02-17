Day At The Track

2020 Standardbred Yearling Sale - Live blog

10:40 AM 17 Feb 2020 NZDT
Lot 49 Argyle (Bettor's Delight – Royal Gem), Bay Colt sold for $210,000,Harness racing
NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is underway at Karaka and will showcase the very best harness racing yearlings New Zealand has to offer over four action-packed days of inspections, parades and selling.

The Auckland Sale on Monday 17 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz  from 10.45am with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor. 

Live updates here from 10:45am

Please refresh your browser to check for latest additions to the live feed updates 

Good start to the sales with Lot 1 Jesse J (American Ideal – Jessies Cullen), Bay Filly going for $45,000 to the bid of Steve Stockman.

 Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors


Lot 1 Jesse J

Lot 3 Hoppy's Way (Art Major – Joanne's A Delight)Brown Colt, sold for $65,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia , Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.


Lot 3 Hoppy's Way

 

Lot 10 Ebury Delight (Bettor's Delight – Meet Me In Mayfair) Bay Filly sold for $75,000 to Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury, Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.


Lot 10 Ebury Delight 

 

Lot 13 Manchild (Bettor's Delight – O Baby) Bay Colt sold for $100,000 to PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury, Breckon Farms Ltd were the vendors


Lot 13 Manchild

Lot 25 Sweet Spirit (Sweet Lou – Major Spirit), Bay Filly, Sold for $52,000 to Mr RW Todd – Canterbury, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors


Lot 25 Sweet Spirit 

 

Lot 32 Precious Belle (Bettor's Delight – Precious Rose), Bay Filly sold for $95,000 
Old Ridge Services No. 4 Ltd the vendors


Lot 32 Precious Belle

 

Lot 33 Gossip Girl (Bettor's Delight – Our Melody), Brown Filly  sold for $50,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd


Lot 33 Gossip Girl

 

Lot 35 Cover Girl (Bettor's Delight – Sossusvlei), Brown Filly sold for $95,000,Breckon Farms Ltd the vendor


Lot 35 Cover Girl

 

Lot 42 Maddys Nino (Art Major – Spanish Armada), Bay Colt sold for $105,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia,Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors


Lot 42 Maddys Nino

 

Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace (Captaintreacherous – Twilight Beauty), Chestnut Colt sold for $55,000,
Tardina Stud Ltd the vendor


Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace

 

Lot 49 Argyle (Bettor's Delight – Royal Gem), Bay Colt  sold for $210,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd the vendor


Lot 49 Argyle

 

Lot 63 Next To Me (Bettor's Delight- Splendid Deal ) continues the strong run of Woodlands Stud and sells for $200'000. The family is well known with Maixm and Splendour both group 1 performers.  

 

Harnesslink Media

