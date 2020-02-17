2020 Standardbred Yearling Sale - Live blog

NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is underway at Karaka and will showcase the very best harness racing yearlings New Zealand has to offer over four action-packed days of inspections, parades and selling.
The Auckland Sale on Monday 17 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz from 10.45am with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor.
Live updates here from 10:45am
Please refresh your browser to check for latest additions to the live feed updates
Good start to the sales with Lot 1 Jesse J (American Ideal – Jessies Cullen), Bay Filly going for $45,000 to the bid of Steve Stockman.
Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors
Lot 1 Jesse J
Lot 3 Hoppy's Way (Art Major – Joanne's A Delight)Brown Colt, sold for $65,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia , Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.
Lot 3 Hoppy's Way
Lot 10 Ebury Delight (Bettor's Delight – Meet Me In Mayfair) Bay Filly sold for $75,000 to Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury, Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.
Lot 10 Ebury Delight
Lot 13 Manchild (Bettor's Delight – O Baby) Bay Colt sold for $100,000 to PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury, Breckon Farms Ltd were the vendors
Lot 13 Manchild
Lot 25 Sweet Spirit (Sweet Lou – Major Spirit), Bay Filly, Sold for $52,000 to Mr RW Todd – Canterbury, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors
Lot 25 Sweet Spirit
Lot 32 Precious Belle (Bettor's Delight – Precious Rose), Bay Filly sold for $95,000
Old Ridge Services No. 4 Ltd the vendors
Lot 32 Precious Belle
Lot 33 Gossip Girl (Bettor's Delight – Our Melody), Brown Filly sold for $50,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd
Lot 33 Gossip Girl
Lot 35 Cover Girl (Bettor's Delight – Sossusvlei), Brown Filly sold for $95,000,Breckon Farms Ltd the vendor
Lot 35 Cover Girl
Lot 42 Maddys Nino (Art Major – Spanish Armada), Bay Colt sold for $105,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia,Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors
Lot 42 Maddys Nino
Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace (Captaintreacherous – Twilight Beauty), Chestnut Colt sold for $55,000,
Tardina Stud Ltd the vendor
Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace
Lot 49 Argyle (Bettor's Delight – Royal Gem), Bay Colt sold for $210,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd the vendor
Lot 49 Argyle
Lot 63 Next To Me (Bettor's Delight- Splendid Deal ) continues the strong run of Woodlands Stud and sells for $200'000. The family is well known with Maixm and Splendour both group 1 performers.
Harnesslink Media