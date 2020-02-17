2020 Standardbred Yearling Sale - Live blog

NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is underway at Karaka and will showcase the very best harness racing yearlings New Zealand has to offer over four action-packed days of inspections, parades and selling.

The Auckland Sale on Monday 17 February will be broadcast live on Freeview Channel 200 and www.nzbstandardbred.co.nz from 10.45am with a Preview Show hosted by Greg O'Connor.

Live updates here from 10:45am

Good start to the sales with Lot 1 Jesse J ( American Ideal – Jessies Cullen), Bay Filly going for $45,000 to the bid of Steve Stockman.

Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors



Lot 1 Jesse J

Lot 3 Hoppy's Way ( Art Major – Joanne's A Delight)Brown Colt, sold for $65,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia , Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.



Lot 3 Hoppy's Way

Lot 10 Ebury Delight ( Bettor's Delight – Meet Me In Mayfair) Bay Filly sold for $75,000 to Dawe Contracting Ltd – Canterbury, Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors.



Lot 10 Ebury Delight

Lot 13 Manchild ( Bettor's Delight – O Baby) Bay Colt sold for $100,000 to PI & GJ Kennard Bloodstock Ltd – Canterbury, Breckon Farms Ltd were the vendors



Lot 13 Manchild

Lot 25 Sweet Spirit ( Sweet Lou – Major Spirit), Bay Filly, Sold for $52,000 to Mr RW Todd – Canterbury, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd were the vendors



Lot 25 Sweet Spirit

Lot 32 Precious Belle ( Bettor's Delight – Precious Rose), Bay Filly sold for $95,000

Old Ridge Services No. 4 Ltd the vendors



Lot 32 Precious Belle

Lot 33 Gossip Girl ( Bettor's Delight – Our Melody), Brown Filly sold for $50,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd



Lot 33 Gossip Girl

Lot 35 Cover Girl ( Bettor's Delight – Sossusvlei), Brown Filly sold for $95,000,Breckon Farms Ltd the vendor



Lot 35 Cover Girl

Lot 42 Maddys Nino ( Art Major – Spanish Armada), Bay Colt sold for $105,000 to Mr JR & Mrs W Giumelli – Western Australia,Hollis & Robertson Equine Services the vendors



Lot 42 Maddys Nino

Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace ( Captaintreacherous – Twilight Beauty), Chestnut Colt sold for $55,000,

Tardina Stud Ltd the vendor



Lot 44 Splice The Mainbrace

Lot 49 Argyle ( Bettor's Delight – Royal Gem), Bay Colt sold for $210,000, Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd the vendor



Lot 49 Argyle

Lot 63 Next To Me (Bettor's Delight- Splendid Deal ) continues the strong run of Woodlands Stud and sells for $200'000. The family is well known with Maixm and Splendour both group 1 performers.