Standout pacer Highalator lights up board

04:30 PM 07 Jun 2020 NZST
Highalator (No. 10) and driver Ricky Still pull off an upset in the Saturday night feature at the Meadowlands.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - For faithful harness racing fans of the standout aged pacer Highalator, Saturday night at the Meadowlands was an extremely profitable one.

The 6-year-old son of Somebeachsomewhere-Higher And Higher pulled off a shocker in the Big M's featured Preferred for pacers, scoring from off the pace at odds of 42-1.

None Bettor A, who won his last outing before the coronavirus shutdown in 1:50.4 at the Meadowlands, was sent to the gate as the 3-5 favorite. The veteran speedball, who qualified last week in 1:50.4 at Gaitway Farm, was on the point through torrid fractions of :26.2, :53.3 and 1:21.3, but did not have quite enough to finish the job, setting the stage for a closer.

Highalator, who won six-of-nine starts at the Meadowlands a year ago, which included a four-race sweep of the Golden Receiver series, showed high early energy from post 10 before settling into the six-hole past the quarter and half.

Bettor Memories was now on the go first-over while providing a live tow for Highalator as he grinded his way into contention at three-quarters. With a little more than an eighth-of-a-mile to go, Ricky Still, so patient throughout the mile, tipped Highalator off his cover and under steady urging was able grab the front before hanging on by a neck, holding off the late two-pronged attack of second-place finisher Jesse Duke N and Shnitzledosomethin, who grabbed the show dough.

This was quite a payoff for Highalator lovers, as the Jenny Bier trainee returned $86.80 to win. During his Golden Receiver sweep in 2019, he was sent off as the favorite every time, the longest odds being 8-5.

Highalator stopped the clock in 1:48.4 and now has 33 wins from 72 lifetime starts. His career earnings now stand at $559,074 for owners Jenny Bier, Joann Dombeck and Midsize Construction Inc.

A LITTLE MORE:

Favorites proved a tad vulnerable during the first weekend back as eight post-time choices won over the course of the 26 races (31%), but there was still plenty of form, as 14 races were won by horses whose odds were 3-1 or less (54%). ... All-source wagering totaled $2,743,510. Betting at the Big M has now exceeded $2.5 million on nine straight occasions and 14 of the last 15 cards. ... Ten different drivers guided winners on the Saturday program. Tim Tetrick had a driving triple while Dexter Dunn won twice. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations

 

