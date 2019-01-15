Stanley big guns take aim at lucrative features

Burrumbeet professional harness racing trainer-driver Mick Stanley is looking forward to some big Victorian feature events over the next fortnight, with a team that is racing chock full of confidence.

The Stanley big guns are being aimed at the $110,000 Group One Ballarat Pacing Cup on Saturday night and the $100,000 Ladyship Cup at Melton on January 26.

“Everything is ticking along okay and with an ounce of luck we should be thereabouts,” Stanley said.

Rackemup Tigerpie ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Victoria Street) has drawn the nine alley in the prestigious Ballarat Cup, while brilliant mare Soho Burning Love ( Auckland Reactor -Soho Bordeaux) is being set for the Ladyship Cup.

The Ballarat Cup’s attracted a cracker field, with superstars from the Purdon-Rasmussen stable in Cruz Bromac and Thefixer, but plenty of depth with Delight Me, Buster Brady and NSW representatives in Our Triple Play, Salty Robyn and Our Uncle Sam.

“Our fella in Rackemup Tigerpie is lightly raced with just 27 starts, but it will be a great experience for him,” Stanley said.

The four-year-old has certainly got into his rhythm over the past eight months racking up 11 wins from 15 runs, including at Melton, Ballarat, Cranbourne, Terang and Gunbower and headlined by several victories with some authority.

The gelding is bred and raced by Mick’s father Ian, who’s been involved in breeding, owning and training for many years, and he would have been understandably chuffed at Rackemup Tigerpie’s powerhouse display in winning the Gunbower Cup in race record time.

Michael Stanley

The recent race form and trackwork at home of awesome mare Soho Burning Love also has Mick eagerly awaiting her next assignments.

He has pencilled in the Ladyship Cup and all going well there, the pair will then head to the $200,000 Ladyship Mile at Menangle on March 2.

“I’m not getting ahead of myself, but the winner of the Melton Ladyship gains an automatic run at Menangle, so that would be ideal,” Mick said.

Owned by one of our most successful breeders in Rob Watson, of Perth, Soho Burning Love has impressed with three from three after resuming from a short let-up.

“She is right on top of her game at the moment and it will be great to have her racing again in a bit over a week,” Mick said.

The mare has faced the starter on 33 occasions for 10 wins and 14 placings for over $185,000 in the bank.

The Stanley team, prepared at a picturesque property just outside of Ballarat, has 30 in work.

“Things are really good at the moment with a handy team,” he said.

“Nearly half of them are two-year-olds and Rob, who is our number one client, is quite excited by the potential ahead.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura