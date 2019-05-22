Stanley rapt to have Soho back and trialing

It's full steam ahead for Michael Stanley's Grand Circuit star Soho Tribeca after a successful return to the trials at Tabcorp Park Melton yesterday.

Stanley partnered the six-year-old in a modest hit-out alongside stablemate Rackemup Tigerpie, who was driven by Gavin Lang.

Soho Tribeca won the trial by a narrow margin, zipping home in a 57.48-second last half.

The Burrumbeet-based Stanley said he was pleased with how both horses got through the run.

"They both stepped away really clean and went the first lap pretty steady. We just let them find their feet and then just upped the pace gradually," he said.

"They both hit the line under a hold and had a really good hit-out without going over the top first-up."

Soho Tribeca hasn’t been seen at the races since July 2018 after fracturing a leg in the Sunshine Sprint in Queensland.

Successful surgery and a long rehabilitation program has followed to get the star pacer back at the track, which is likely to occur in the Del-Re National Italian Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday, June 15.

"Soho Tribeca will have a couple more trials and we will gradually increase the speed we go - just step him up each time," Stanley said.

Stanley said it had been a long road to recovery for the one-time Inter Dominion favourite.

"He spent three months in Queensland (post surgery) and then spent another three months here (at Burrumbeet) pretty well locked up in a small stable and taken out for a walk," he said.

"It's been a long, slow process and now we are back to somewhere where we can start thinking about getting to the races again.

"When it first happened you are always fearful they might not race again, so at least we have got to a stage where it looks a real possibility we are going to get back there."

Rackemup Tigerpie, who last raced in the Group 1 Chariots of Fire in February, is being aimed at the Alabar Vicbred Super Series, which has heats in Ballarat on June 21. Stanley said he was likely to give the son of Rock N Roll Heaven one lead-up run prior to the start of the series.

Arguably the horse's career-best effort came in last year's Group 1 Ballarat Pacing Cup when he finished a narrow second to Thefixer.

Stanley sent around four other horses at Tuesday's trial program, including Macey Jayde, Vicstar Sharazzz, Iolanta and Keilah.

Macey Jayde is also being sent towards the Vicbred Super Series, while Stanley was full of praise for Iolanta, an unraced two-year-old Bettors Delight filly who looks "above average".

Tim O'Connor

for Trots Media