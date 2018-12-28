Star 3yos lock horns

A comparatively small field will tackle the final event on Friday night, the NYE at Gloucester Park Pace for three-year-olds.

However, what is lacking in quantity is surely matched in the quality of the six contestants.

Its Rock And Roll, a Group 1 winner at two, has come up with the advantage of the pole.

He boasts the fastest winning mile-rate of 1:53.9, which he set at his last run before being turned out for a spell.

He resumed at Pinjarra more than three weeks ago where he was able to lead before finishing a well-beaten second behind stablemate Patrickthepiranha. From the draw he will have the option to lead or trail once more.

Babyface Adda has proven himself a worthy adversary as a sit-sprinter and will likely drop behind Its Rock And Roll at the start. He breezed last start in quick sectionals and dropped out to finish ninth behind the promising Rockaball at Pinjarra.

Shockwave has established himself as one of the stars of this season's local 3YO crop. He was forced to work from well off the speed to take up the breeze when beaten into third place behind Patrickthepiranha two starts ago.

He followed that up with a dominant win at Bunbury. Driver Gary Hall Jr could push for the early lead with Shockwave.

Patrickthepiranha is shooting for five on the trot and appears to be the horse they all have to beat. He was able to lead and control the early pace before whizzing home in an astounding 54.1sec for the final 800m at Pinjarra last start.

He will be forced to work harder this Friday night, but must be respected on his winning form.

Bitcoin appears to hail from weaker form lines than some of his opponents but has looked classy in his three victories since resuming from a spell.

He faces his stiffest test in some time and will need to produce a career-best performance to win.

Franco Edward, the reigning WA 2YO of the Year, rounds out the elite line-up but barrier six makes his task that much harder.

He showed commendable bravery when getting up in the final stride first-up, before an emphatic second-up victory when coming from well back to win drawing away.

Franco Edward will be in a similar position but has speed to burn and seems certain to make his presence felt.

A cracker of a race, whoever you fancy.