Star NZ role for former country boy

Sydney harness racing trainer Rickie Alchin admits he's a bit overawed by his newfound celebrity status.

Alchin is campaigning on the big stage in New Zealand, and his success has seen him with something of a cult following.

"You should see all the text messages and calls I'm receiving every day from people back home offering congratulations, wishing us luck and giving their support," a surprised Alchin said.

"It's just blown us away. It's really fantastic, but there's no way known I'm ever going to get to send replies to everyone in the next few weeks, so my apologies to anyone I don't quite get to," he said.

"To be honest, we didn't realize that some of the people who have been in touch were still followers of the sport. That's awesome."

Alchin, a former country boy who grew up in the small town of Temora (pop 4000) in the NSW Riverina, experienced an "unbelievable" time last week when his champion trotter Tough Monarch ( Monarchy USA-Tough Tussle NZ) won the Group One NZ Trotters FFA.

Then just three days later, he backed up to run a mighty second in another Group One event, the $300,000 Dominion Trot.

"And to top off that opening meeting, my partner Nikki won the best dressed award in the ladies' fashions on the field. What a day!" Alchin said.



Team Alchin is having an unbelievable run on and off the track – with partner Nikki taking out Fashions on the Field

Meanwhile Alchin reports that Tough Monarch is in great shape for his next mission-the first round of Inter Dominion heats at Auckland on Friday week, November 29.

"He is absolutely jumping out of his skin. He had a few days off in a green paddock after his last run and I actually took him for a light swim at the weekend. He just loves the water," Alchin said.

"The racing hasn't affected him one bit so we are really looking forward to his next assignments," he said.

Alchin said eight-year-old Tough Monarch was lightly raced due to being a late starter.

"I think when I got the horse he'd been mouthed and handled a little bit. I broke him in, but then it took a long time to get him to the next stage," he said.

"He needed a lot of perseverance and patience-he was a very untrusting type."

Tough Monarch had his first start at Menangle in March, 2016. After breaking in running and finishing fifth, beaten 21 metres, he was stood down for one trial. But Alchin certainly turned him around a month later when the horse trotted faultlessly and impressively won a T0/T1.

Tough Monarch then recorded another win and two placings in his next eight starts.

"By the time he was a six-year-old he'd only had 19 starts with six wins," Alchin said.

"His latest win was his 21st and that was from race start number 56. So being lightly raced he should have a few good seasons left in him," he said.

Managing owner Alex Kay said recently the group went very close to pulling the pin on breeding from Tough Tussle, dam of Tough Monarch.

"There were certainly some challenges in breaking in Tough Monarch, but we're so glad we persisted," he said.

The ownership group now has a yearling from Tough Tussle, which is progressing well under the care of Alchin and the mare is now in foal to Muscle Mass.

"She's 19-years old so this may well be her last foal. We are hoping the yearling filly will progress to take over as our next broodmare," Kay said.

Tough Monarch, despite his early hiccups, has developed into a superstar in square-gaiter ranks. Last September he was crowned NSW aged trotter of the year. He's been placed in three Group Ones, made last year's Inter final, ran fifth in the Great Southern Star and broke the Australian track record for 2300m with 1.57.

And Rickie Alchin had the final say... "We are super proud of this boy for getting where he is now."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura