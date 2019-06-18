Star Studded Cast gets third straight win

WILKES-BARRE PA - Star Studded Cast trotted to his third straight harness racing victory in the $14,000 claiming handicap trotting feature on the Tuesday twilight card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, overcoming the outside post eight for a 1:55.1 victory.

Trainer/driver Hunter Oakes, who acquired the winner when he was claimed by Northfork Racing Stable out of his last start, sent the Current Cast eight-year-old gelding straight to the top from the outside, hitting the quarter in :27.1. Noble Prize proceeded up to the lead passing the stands, but as soon as he yielded the top Star Studded Cast was back to reclaim the front by the :56 half.

Despite these fast early fractions, the winner stayed strong on the front end, passing the three-quarters in 1:25.3 and then finishing two lengths ahead of Shivered, who had come three-wide from near the back on the backstretch and made up a lot of ground.

Star Studded Cast, second in his Maine Sire Stakes final at both two and three, posted his sixth win of the campaign and 32nd in his career. He now has amassed earnings of $279,850.

The track's leading driver, George Napolitano Jr., had three winners on the Monday card. The trio gives "GNap" ten victories at Pocono for the first three cards of the racing week, and he has 14 triumphs since Saturday if counting the four he notched at Philly on Sunday.