Day At The Track

Star and Derby given a shake at barrier draw

06:51 AM 01 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Speeding Spur Final.jpg
Speeding Spur winning last years Southern Star
Stuart McCormack photo

Kiwi trotter Speeding Spur opened $1.80 favourite after drawing barrier five for the Pryde’s Easifeed Great Southern Star, but it’s far from a chequered flag with key harness racing rivals Glenferrie Typhoon and On Thunder Road drawing inside him.

The speculation ahead of the richest trotting race in Australasia followed tonight’s barrier draw at the MCG ahead of Saturday’s TAB Summer Of Glory showcase night.

Andy Gath’s hope Glenferrie Typhoon, who ran second in last year’s $300,000 Group 1 feature, drew the pole and opened at $8.50 on tab.com.au, while Darren Hancock’s On Thunder Road drew outside him and is on the second line of betting ($3.50).

But it’s a race with plenty of depth and few would discount the hopes of many, include The Boss Man (drawn 8), Quite A Moment (drawn 11) and Sunny Ruby (draw 13), who are all priced $18-plus.

The VHRSC Victoria Derby was given a shake-up at the draw when Mark Purdon’s hot favourite Vincent, who was jaw-dropping in his heat win, drew barrier eight.

The tricky barrier, which is sure to require Vincent to do plenty of work in the run, saw the three-year-old retain favouritism but drift to $1.40.

Inside front row draws saw Victorian hopes Wrappers Delight ($9) and Our Little General ($10) rightly firm, while it’s an all-star back row featuring all three heat winners in Vincent, Be Jacks Legend and Motu Meteor as well as Emain Macha and Blue Moon Rising, who placed second in their respective heats.

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

James DeVaux wins six on Monday
01-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
HHYF service to youth recipient
01-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands stakes news
01-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Win streaks on the line in features
01-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Longshot of the meet posts a 98-1 upset
31-Jan-2017 16:01 PM NZDT
My Revenuer sweeps to victory
31-Jan-2017 15:01 PM NZDT
Miami Valley "Claim To Fame" finals to longshots
31-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News