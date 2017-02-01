Star and Derby given a shake at barrier draw

Kiwi trotter Speeding Spur opened $1.80 favourite after drawing barrier five for the Pryde’s Easifeed Great Southern Star, but it’s far from a chequered flag with key harness racing rivals Glenferrie Typhoon and On Thunder Road drawing inside him.

The speculation ahead of the richest trotting race in Australasia followed tonight’s barrier draw at the MCG ahead of Saturday’s TAB Summer Of Glory showcase night.

Andy Gath’s hope Glenferrie Typhoon, who ran second in last year’s $300,000 Group 1 feature, drew the pole and opened at $8.50 on tab.com.au, while Darren Hancock’s On Thunder Road drew outside him and is on the second line of betting ($3.50).

But it’s a race with plenty of depth and few would discount the hopes of many, include The Boss Man (drawn 8), Quite A Moment (drawn 11) and Sunny Ruby (draw 13), who are all priced $18-plus.

The VHRSC Victoria Derby was given a shake-up at the draw when Mark Purdon’s hot favourite Vincent, who was jaw-dropping in his heat win, drew barrier eight.

The tricky barrier, which is sure to require Vincent to do plenty of work in the run, saw the three-year-old retain favouritism but drift to $1.40.

Inside front row draws saw Victorian hopes Wrappers Delight ($9) and Our Little General ($10) rightly firm, while it’s an all-star back row featuring all three heat winners in Vincent, Be Jacks Legend and Motu Meteor as well as Emain Macha and Blue Moon Rising, who placed second in their respective heats.

Michael Howard (HRV Media/Communications Co-Ordinator)