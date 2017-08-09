Art Major filly extends unbeaten run to seven

Star Art Major filly Nostra Villa is now seven out of seven

Star harness racing filly Nostra Villa remained unbeaten last night at Shepparton and will take an imposing seven-from-seven career record into TAB Breeders Crown semi-final night at Bendigo on August 19.

Driven by Chris Alford, Emma Stewart-trained Nostra Villa ( Art Major -Crystal Journey) had no trouble running to the lead after 500m when initial leader Amelias Courage took the trail.

Once in control the $1.40 starting price for Nostra Villa appeared overs, especially after a 33.9secs first quarter and 31.2secs second split (65.1 first half).

Nostra Villa only had to marginally increase the tempo down the back (29.9 third quarter) before sprinting up at the finish (27.2) and holding Amelias Courage at bay by 3.2m at the wire.

Her winning mile rate of 2:01.8 was Nostra Villa’s slowest career triumph so far.

Amelias Courage has finished second to Nostra Villa now on three occasions and will be hoping to turn the tables in coming weeks as the Race to Royalty riches increase through the Semis at Bendigo on August 19 and the Super Sunday finals on Sunday August 27 at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Dougs Kitty finished third but was beaten 18.5m from three-the-pegs, while Gwendalion ran fourth and was the first horse off the pegs over the line.

Bill Trembath trained and driven Hows The Memory ( Mach Three -Distant Memory) captured tonight’s second Breeders Crown heat, upsetting the $1.10 favourite Nostra Beach by a half-neck in 2:01.1.

After trailing the favourite throughout, the Leeton-trained filly extended in style up the home straight and made it three straight odds-on defeats for Nostra Beach.

Loveyoubabe finished third, with Angel Of Arts fourth.

And Kiwi raider Our Bettor Joy ( Bettors Delight -Joyfulbelle) won the final heat tonight for trainer Cran Dalgety and reinsman Anthony Butt.

Race favourite Molly Kelly led with Our Bettor Joy stalking on the fence. The leader carved out comfortable fractions of 32.6secs, 31secs and 30.8secs before the fillies flew up the straight in 27.5secs. Our Bettor Joy rated 2:02.3.

Passions Delight finished third after racing three-pegs throughout, while Art Series boxed on from the chair for fourth.

Breeders Crown Heats this Week

August 9

Kilmore (Victoria)

2YO pacing colts and geldings

Thursday August 10

Ballarat (Victoria)

3YO pacing fillies

Friday August 11

Bendigo (Victoria)

3YO pacing colts and geldings

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)