Star filly wins 3yo Classic

MAINTAINING her perfect start to the season, Kualoa completed a timely win at Tabcorp Park Melton tonight.

Having her second outing for the term, Kualoa captured the Three-Year-Old Classic for premier trainer Emma Stewart.

A Group One winner last season, the filly extended her record to eight wins and three seconds from 12 starts for earnings of $176,760.

What made the Kualoa’s victory so well-timed is her sister is set to enter the ring during tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale in Melbourne.

The pair are by Art Major from Hawiian Hottie, with the younger sibling known at this stage as Lot 221.

An American import, Hawiian Hottie boasts a perfect record from three starters.

As for Kualoa – which won her APG heat last season before producing her only unplaced performance in the APG Final – her latest triumph came with Chris Alford in the cart.

Caught three-wide early from barrier five, Kualoa worked to the lead before coasting to an effortless six-metre win from Arabella Star, with Tangoingwithsierra four metres away third in 1:57.5 over 2240 metres.

“She has come back really well and should continue to get better,” Stewart said. “She had improved in her track work since her first-up run and should be sharper again next time out.”

That “next time” is likely to be in a New South Wales Oaks heat at Tabcorp Park Menangle on February 23.

Kualoa will be seeking redemption during the series as he APG Final run was at Menangle.

“She is working towards the New South Wales Oaks,” Stewart said. “I will have to have a look at the program and see whether there is a suitable race for her between now and the heats.

“If not she might just head to the trials.”