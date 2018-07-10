Star mare headed to Brisbane

Brilliant mare Carlas Pixel is the latest addition to the Brisbane winter carnival.

The Gr.1 Ladyship Mile winner is heading north following her brave effort in Saturday night’s Vicbred Super Series Final when third behind Tell Me Tales and Flying Moth at TABCORP Park, Melton.

Tell Me Tales rated a stunning 1:55.0 for the 2240m feature event and it was her 11th straight victory.

But Carlas Pixel lost no admirers with her gutsy effort.

And connections are now focused on the Sunshine State features.

“There’s a month of nothing here in Victoria before we reload for the Breeders Crown in late August, so the Brisbane campaign looks a good option.” Trainer Dean Braun said.

Carlas Pixel emerged as one of the finest mares in the country following her breathtaking come from behind victory in the Gr.1 $200,000 Ladyship Mile at TABCORP Park, Menangle back in February.

The Courage Under Fire mare rated a blistering 1:49.5.

The first target is the Listed $25,540 Fleur De Lil Ladyship Stakes this Saturday night before connections decide what option they take the following week.

“We’re definitely starting in the mares feature this weekend and then we’ll reassess the situation depending on performance. We can either start in the Blacks A Fake or the 4yo Championship; she’ll be competitive in both features.

“There will be some good mares starting this weekend and my mare is travelling but I think she has the class edge while the following week won’t be confirmed until after this weekend. Her speed will carry her long way in the Blacks A Fake and the 4yo feature.

“It’s been a good season for her and I thought she was super on the weekend, the winner was unbelievable so the form should stack up pretty well. I think we’ve got some good options in Brisbane and if we can grab a feature that only adds to her value as a broodmare.”

Another possible option could be the Listed $25,540 4 & 5yo Chris Garrard’s Patrons Purse at Redcliffe on July 27.

Possessing a Blue Blood pedigree, Carlas Pixel ranks as a half-sister to Soho Tribeca (21 wins - $1.1 million), Perfect Mach (14 wins - $125k), Birdy Mach (24 wins - $222k) and Soho Nolita (3 wins - $169k).

Carlas Pixel is raced by Mark Denyer and Shannon Nixon.