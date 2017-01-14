Star performance at harness meet

Chris Alford is presented with the Jim Phillips Memorial Cobram Pacing Cup on behalf of the winning owners of Cruz Bromac

Patrons were treated to a star harness racing performance by the winner of the $30,000 Jim Phillips Memorial Cobram Pacing Cup, Cruz Bromac NZ at Group 3 level on Cobram Cup Day.

Stepping away quickly from behind the mobile, the Dean Braun-trained 5YO gelding took pole position to set a cracking pace while Im Corzin Terror NZ zipped around the field to sit in the death outside his stablemate.

Throughout the 2678m journey, challenges came from all corners in the quality field, however a 27.4 third quarter saw Cruz Bromac, expertly driven by Chris Alford, rip the field apart, putting a gap between him and his rivals to salute in splendid isolation over his stablemate, reined by three-time winner of the Cobram Pacing Cup, Greg Sugars, with last year’s winner Kotare Roland third home in a brave performance after being forced four-wide on the home run.

The high calibre win saw the impressive mile rate of 1:56.1 standing as a track record for the 2678m being the first mobile start for the cup since inception.

The trophy, donated by Bruce Phillips in memory of his father, was presented to Alford who accepted on behalf of winning owner Geoff Hill, a lifetime friend of Jim Phillips and his family. An inscribed rug was presented to the winning trainer, Dean Braun.

Alford joined Sugars as the only reinsmen to have driven three cup winners in the 41-year history, while well-known horseman John Caldow leads the honour roll with a record of four winners.

It was just over 30 years since Alford drove his first Cobram Pacing Cup winner at the age of 16, Barunah Bay, for industry identities, the late Frank and Carmel Ryan from Echuca.

The Cobram Barooga Hoteliers Sweep for the cup was won by Dallas Mackenzie, second Michelle Viney and third B. Hanlon.

The Central Murray Credit Union Cobram Trotters Cup, also of Group 3 standing, was a history-making performance by Scott Dyer-trained The Boss Man when he broke My High Expectations USA 2013 track record for the Trotters Cup, stopping the clock at 2:00.8 for the mile rate.

The Boss Man’s young reinswoman Ellen Tormey also rewrote the history books, being the first female to rein a winner in the Cobram Trotters Cup.

The 7YO gelding starting off 20m settled at the rear of the main field while David Jack and his 4YO gelding Daquiri set a sizzling pace at the head; at one stage 20m clear. Winding up his run down the back straight, The Boss Man was forced four-wide, snatching the lead on the home turn, letting loose at the 400m mark and bolting home in a record-breaking win, 13.5m clear of Lord Liam driven by Sugars, once again the bridesmaid on Cup Day.

CMCU chief executive officer John Pattison presented the inscribed rug and silver tea service and tray to the excited winning connections.

The first race on the program, the Cobram Barooga Locksmith Vicbred Platinum Mares Sprint, proved to be a great start to Cup Day for Sugars, piloting Hot Breakfast and upstaging the home favourite Katie Grangewood, owned by Cobram Harness Racing Club members Jack and Linda Gale, in a mile rate of 1:57.2.

An Alex Liddy dinner set donated by Marcus Fry was presented to the winning connections.

The D’Vine Ideas Trotters Handicap saw Hayden Gray salute with 4YO chestnut gelding Aleppo Murphy as he ran down Hedge Your Bet NZ piloted by Josh Duggan to nail the 4YO gelding on the line, snatching the trophy donated by D’Vine Ideas.

The Benstud Standardbreds Pace was another thriller.

Peter Romero’s Red River Glacier caught the Henty-trained leader Keayang Maverick napping, racing to the pole at the bell in what proved to be a winning move by the astute Nathan Jack.

In a shootout down the home straight with Monique Burnett in the cart behind Ocean Bay, Jack remained in control on the Chiltern-trained 5YO gelding to salute with the crowd favourite in a mile rate of 1:58.2.

Jack then backed up in the Cec Berger 3YO Pace with the Amanda Turnbull-trained odds-on favourite, Warden Express, to land a driving double.

The classy 3YO colt made his move early, rolling to the front with ease then sprinting away at the 200m mark to to salute in 1:56.1 for the mile rate.

The crowd favourites continued to salute in the VHRSC Provincial Cup (second heat) and the Peter Ennals Cobram Caravans Pace.

The first saw Modern Lebron storm from behind the mobile to snatch the pole and control the pace. In a thrilling three-way photo finish with Frosty Star and That Chill Devine, Lisa Bartley scored in a perfect well-rated drive on the Kialla-trained Modern Lebron over her male counterparts, Matt Berger and Mark Pitt.

The final race on the program was another nail-biting three-way photo finish for punters with Our Jimmie NZ, Bernies Idol and Lettucefirestar.

Coming off the second row, the Brent Lilley-trained crowd favourite Our Jimmie was forced wide early, settling at the rear.

Josh Duggan pushed his charge three-wide around the field in the bell lap to position him in readiness for the home straight.

Scoring a hard-fought tough win in the Peter Ennals Cobram Caravans Pace, the star 3YO gelding chalked up his seventh win from eight starts.

Peter Ennals was trackside to rug Our Jimmie with the inscribed rug sponsored by Peter Ennals Cobram Caravans.

● Cobram Harness Racing Club is now gearing up for the prestigious RACV Summer Cup on Thursday, January 19.

The race meeting honours three of the clubs’ foundation members, featuring the Joe Kennedy Memorial Pace, Michael Toohey Memorial 3YO Pace and the John Brooks Memorial Trotters Handicap; their families generously donating trophies in their memory.

Along with the RACV Summer Cup these races will also be supported by the Jack & Linda Gale Pace and the Eeles Canvas & Saddlery Pace, which also carry trophies for the winning owners.

● Cobram Harness Racing Club is organising a bus to the Hunter Cup on Saturday, February 4.

Phone club secretary Bob Watson on 0409401189 for details.

By Cobram Courier

Reprinted with permission of The Riverine Herald